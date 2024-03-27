We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Apple Wood Smoked Finely Sliced Ham 120g

£3.10

£2.58/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 slices
Energy
201kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

high

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 503kJ / 119kcal

Cooked, smoked, Wiltshire cured ham formed from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Using 100% British pork, our ham is steeped in Wiltshire brine and hung to carefully mature. It's then smoked over apple wood chips for a deep, rich flavour.6 SLICES From selected farms Smoked over apple wood chips Wiltshire cured pork leg, matured on the bone for full flavour
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Soft Brown Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

