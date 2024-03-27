We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Finest Roast Turkey Breast 120g

Tesco Finest Roast Turkey Breast 120g

5(1)
Write a review

£3.10

£2.58/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
163kJ
39kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ / 129kcal

Cooked and roasted formed turkey breast slices in butter and herbs.
Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Our 100% British turkey breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt, rosemary, thyme and sage. They're then basted with butter for a mouthwatering flavour.4 SLICES From selected farms Butter basted for succulence Infused with sea salt and a blend of herbs for full flavour.
Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast, Butter (Milk) (2%), Sea Salt, Turkey Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sage, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Thyme, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

120g e

View all Chicken & Turkey Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here