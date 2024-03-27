Tesco Finest Roast Turkey Breast 120g

Cooked and roasted formed turkey breast slices in butter and herbs.

Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Our 100% British turkey breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt, rosemary, thyme and sage. They're then basted with butter for a mouthwatering flavour. 4 SLICES From selected farms Butter basted for succulence Infused with sea salt and a blend of herbs for full flavour.

Pack size: 120G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast, Butter (Milk) (2%), Sea Salt, Turkey Powder, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Extract, Colour (Plain Caramel), Sage, Garlic Powder, Rosemary, Thyme, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

120g e