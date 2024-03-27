We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Finest Finely Sliced Roast Beef Brisket 90g

Tesco Finest Finely Sliced Roast Beef Brisket 90g

£3.10

£3.44/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
37kcal
155kJ
2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.79g

high

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 672kJ / 160kcal

Cured, cooked and roasted beef brisket slices.
Our Tesco Finest cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Briskets of British beef are dry cured before being slow cooked for succulence and roasted with sea salt and mixed pepper.Hand rubbed cured beef seasoned with sea salt and mixed peppercorns. From selected farms Slow cooked for succulence
Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Salt, Sea Salt, Brown Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Black Pepper, Pink Peppercorns, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

90g e

