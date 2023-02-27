We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Eid Mubarak
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Chilled Soup, Sandwiches & Salad Pots
Lunch Meal Deals
£5.50 Meal Deal Mains
Back to Lunch Meal Deals
£5.50 Meal Deal Mains
Showing
1 to 2
of
2 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(2)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
£5.50 Meal Deal
Mains
(2)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
Low sugar
(2)
Filter by
No soya
(1)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(1)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(1)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(2)
Tesco Finest Mozzarella Pesto & Sunblush Tomato Tortilla Wrap
Write a review
Clubcard Price
£5 Meal Deal Clubcard Price £5.50 Meal Deal Regular Price - Selected Drink + Snack + Tesco Finest* Or Branded Sandwich, Wrap, Roll, Salad Or Sushi
Offer valid for delivery from 27/02/2023 until 22/10/2023