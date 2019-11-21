The taste of disappointment.
Perfect sandwich if you like the taste of disappointment. I picked one of these bad boys up from the store in Barrow to eat on my drive home. I was already on a downer having to go to Barrow (if you’ve never been, don’t bother) so I thought this would cheer me up. Anyway, 1 mile into my 70 mile drive I thought I’d open it. I was nearly caught out with the slices of green evil that are gerkins but my senses were on point and I was able to remove them before I sunk my teeth into them. Phew. Once removed I started to consume the sandwich with eager excitement. BANG- the taste hit me like a half rotten haddock. The taste was utterly vile. So much so I had to pull over and throw the remaining sandwich away. I did think of feeding it to the wildlife but I’m an animal lover. 69miles still left to drive and all I had was a bottle of water mixed with the salt of my tears as I sobbed. Thanks New York Deli for ruining my day.
Rubbish sandwich
The Tesco Finest New York Deli Pastrami Sandwich is anything but fine. The sandwich generally lacked flavour; the pastrami, although bountiful, provided none of the smokiness or seasoning that I would expect; the gherkin added some crunch, but had no tanginess; the spicy kick one expects from mustard was non-existent; the bread had no texture; and I did not even realise there was emmental cheese until I looked again at the packaging. A rubbish sandwich for the price. I would not recommend buying. As a final note, I signed up to Tesco online just to write this review to display my dismay at the product.
I wish I was dead
Today I thought instead of getting a £3 meal deal I'd treat myself to one of the "finest" sandwiches. I love pastrami so what could go wrong? I won't beat around the bush, it was absolutely gross. The pastrami was as chewy as old flip flops and had me feeling sick as I tried to down it as fast as possible to avoid too much contact to my tongue. I had 1/4 of this regret between bread before binning it.