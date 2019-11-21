By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest New York Deli Pastrami Sandwich

Tesco Finest New York Deli Pastrami Sandwich
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Each pack
  • Energy1834kJ 436kcal
    22%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 826kJ / 196kcal

Product Description

  • British beef pastrami, gherkins, mustard, Emmental medium fat hard cheese and mayonnaise in rye and caraway seed bread.
  • British pastrami, Emmental cheese and gherkins with mustard and mayonnaise on rye & caraway seed bread.
  • British pastrami, Emmental cheese and gherkins with mustard and mayonnaise on rye & caraway seed bread. Thinly sliced British pastrami with Emmental cheese and crunchy gherkins with mustard and rich mayonnaise on rye & caraway seed bread.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], British Beef Pastrami (22%) [Beef, Salt, Brown Sugar, Coriander, Pepper, Paprika, Sea Salt, Tapioca, Stabiliser (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Black Pepper, Spirit Vinegar, Paprika Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Coriander Extract, Garlic Oil, Capsicum Extract], Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Gherkin (Sulphites), Rye Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Vinegar, Yeast, Sugar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cornflour (Sulphites), Ground Yellow Mustard Bran, Caraway Seeds, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar (Sulphites), Turmeric Powder, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Palm Oil, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Insert. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy826kJ / 196kcal1834kJ / 436kcal
Fat6.2g13.8g
Saturates2.0g4.4g
Carbohydrate21.4g47.5g
Sugars3.4g7.5g
Fibre1.9g4.2g
Protein12.8g28.4g
Salt1.0g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

The taste of disappointment.

1 stars

Perfect sandwich if you like the taste of disappointment. I picked one of these bad boys up from the store in Barrow to eat on my drive home. I was already on a downer having to go to Barrow (if you’ve never been, don’t bother) so I thought this would cheer me up. Anyway, 1 mile into my 70 mile drive I thought I’d open it. I was nearly caught out with the slices of green evil that are gerkins but my senses were on point and I was able to remove them before I sunk my teeth into them. Phew. Once removed I started to consume the sandwich with eager excitement. BANG- the taste hit me like a half rotten haddock. The taste was utterly vile. So much so I had to pull over and throw the remaining sandwich away. I did think of feeding it to the wildlife but I’m an animal lover. 69miles still left to drive and all I had was a bottle of water mixed with the salt of my tears as I sobbed. Thanks New York Deli for ruining my day.

Rubbish sandwich

1 stars

The Tesco Finest New York Deli Pastrami Sandwich is anything but fine. The sandwich generally lacked flavour; the pastrami, although bountiful, provided none of the smokiness or seasoning that I would expect; the gherkin added some crunch, but had no tanginess; the spicy kick one expects from mustard was non-existent; the bread had no texture; and I did not even realise there was emmental cheese until I looked again at the packaging. A rubbish sandwich for the price. I would not recommend buying. As a final note, I signed up to Tesco online just to write this review to display my dismay at the product.

I wish I was dead

1 stars

Today I thought instead of getting a £3 meal deal I'd treat myself to one of the "finest" sandwiches. I love pastrami so what could go wrong? I won't beat around the bush, it was absolutely gross. The pastrami was as chewy as old flip flops and had me feeling sick as I tried to down it as fast as possible to avoid too much contact to my tongue. I had 1/4 of this regret between bread before binning it.

