Tesco Chicken & Bacon Baguette

£4.50

£4.50/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2724kJ
649kcal
32%of the reference intake
Fat
25.7g

high

37%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
2.38g

high

40%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1145kJ / 273kcal

Chicken breast, Caesar dressing, smoked bacon, rocket and medium fat hard cheese in a white baguette.
Handmade Delivered Daily

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentapotassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Rocket, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Fromage Frais (Milk), Salt, Cornflour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Wheat Gluten, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Mustard Flour, Deactivated Yeast, Potato Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Cane Molasses, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Pimento, Turmeric, Maltodextrin, Mushroom Extract Powder, Lemon Juice Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using non-UK chicken and UK & EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

