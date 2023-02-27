We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chargrilled Chicken Spicy 'Nduja Seeded Tortilla Wrap

Tesco Finest Chargrilled Chicken Spicy 'Nduja Seeded Tortilla Wrap

£3.85

£3.85/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1990kJ
475kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
20.5g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.8g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.21g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ / 239kcal

Chargrilled chicken breast, chargrilled red peppers, mayonnaise, lettuce, 'nduja paste, spinach and rocket in a seeded tortilla wrap.
Italian Style Seeded Tortilla Wrap With chargrilled red peppers in a spicy mayonnaise

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, 'Nduja Paste [Pork, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Spinach, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Rocket, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Demerara Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Mustard Flour, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and EU Pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

