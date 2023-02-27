Tesco Finest Chargrilled Chicken Spicy 'Nduja Seeded Tortilla Wrap
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1990kJ
-
- 475kcal
- 24%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 20.5g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.6g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.21g
- 20%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Lettuce, 'Nduja Paste [Pork, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Chilli Pepper, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Spinach, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Cornflour, Rocket, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Demerara Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Mustard Flour, Wheat Fibre, Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1000kJ / 239kcal
|1990kJ / 475kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|20.5g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|53.3g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|3.0g
|Protein
|8.9g
|17.7g
|Salt
|0.61g
|1.21g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
