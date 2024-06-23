New
Tesco Wiltshire Ham Cheddar & Dijon Mustard Baguette

£4.50

£4.50/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2366kJ
563kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
21.0g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
3.54g

high

59%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1038kJ / 247kcal

Wiltshire cured ham, mature Cheddar cheese, mayonnaise and lettuce in a white baguette.
Handmade DELIVERED DAILY

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wiltshire Cured Ham (19%) [Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Lettuce, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Deactivated Yeast, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

