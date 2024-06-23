Yo! Spicy Prawn Dragon Roll 203G

4(4)
Yo! Spicy Prawn Dragon Roll 203g
7 breaded king prawn & grilled red pepper rolls coated in spicy sesame, with spicy chilli mayonnaise & soy sauce
Pack size: 203G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Breaded King Prawns (16%) (King Prawns (Litopenaeus Vannamei) (Crustacean), Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Safflower Oil), Modified Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Thickener (Guar Gum), Yeast, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate)Wheat Protein, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Raising Agents (Disodium Dihydrogen Pyrophosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Phosphate), Flour Treatment Agents (Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Sulphate, Ascorbic Acid)), Spicy Chilli Mayonnaise (14%) (Mayonnaise (Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pasteurised Free Range Egg and Egg Yolk, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sugar, Red Chilli, Water, Chilli Powder, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Toasted Sesame Seed Oil, Soya Beans, Wheat, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Purée, Apple Juice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, Lime Juice Concentrate, Alcohol), Grilled Red Pepper (8%), Soya Sauce Sachet (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds, Seaweed, Red Pepper Powder

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

203g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving SuggestionsFor optimum flavour remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving.

