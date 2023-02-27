Tesco Finest Mozzarella Pesto & Sunblush Tomato Tortilla Wrap

Perfect creamy pesto sauce
Really delicious and creamy inside. Only criticism is the price.
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004kJ / 240kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (20%), Water, Sunblush® Tomato (15%), Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Rocket, Palm Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein.
Keep refrigerated.
1 Servings
Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|1004kJ / 240kcal
|2339kJ / 559kcal
|Fat
|12.1g
|28.2g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|9.8g
|Carbohydrate
|23.6g
|55.0g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|7.9g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|7.0g
|Protein
|7.7g
|17.9g
|Salt
|0.57g
|1.32g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Really delicious and creamy inside. Only criticism is the price.