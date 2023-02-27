We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Mozzarella Pesto & Sunblush Tomato Tortilla Wrap

£3.50
£3.50/each

Each pack

Energy
2339kJ
559kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
28.2g

high

40%of the reference intake
Saturates
9.8g

high

49%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.9g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.32g

medium

22%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1004kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • Mozzarella full fat soft cheese, SunBlush® Tomato with a pesto mayonnaise dressing and a spinach and rocket leaf mix in a seeded tortilla.
  • Italian Style Seeded tortilla wrap With spinach, rocket and pesto mayonnaise Italian mozzarella pearls and SunBlush® baby plum tomatoes with a fragrant pesto mayonnaise, rocket and spinach leaf in a seeded tortilla wrap.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (20%), Water, Sunblush® Tomato (15%), Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Rocket, Palm Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Cornflour, Humectant (Glycerol), White Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Brown Linseed, Golden Linseed, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Garlic Purée, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch, Wheat Protein.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy1004kJ / 240kcal2339kJ / 559kcal
Fat12.1g28.2g
Saturates4.2g9.8g
Carbohydrate23.6g55.0g
Sugars3.4g7.9g
Fibre3.0g7.0g
Protein7.7g17.9g
Salt0.57g1.32g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Perfect creamy pesto sauce

5 stars

Really delicious and creamy inside. Only criticism is the price.

