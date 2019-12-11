Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Desserts
Sponge Pudding
Sponge Pudding
Sponge Pudding
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
1 Category
Filter by
Sponge
Pudding
(14)
5 Brands
Filter by
Auntys
(7)
Filter by
Mr Kipling
(3)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Cadbury
(1)
Filter by
Dr Oetker
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(14)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(14)
Filter by
No soya
(11)
Filter by
Halal
(7)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(4)
Filter by
Low fat
(1)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(14)
Auntys Chocolate Puddings 2 X 95G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.79
/100g
Add Auntys Chocolate Puddings 2 X 95G
Add
add Auntys Chocolate Puddings 2 X 95G to basket
Auntys Golden Syrup Puddings 2 X 95G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.79
/100g
Add Auntys Golden Syrup Puddings 2 X 95G
Add
add Auntys Golden Syrup Puddings 2 X 95G to basket
Auntys Spotted Dick Puddings 2 Pack 190G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.79
/100g
Add Auntys Spotted Dick Puddings 2 Pack 190G
Add
add Auntys Spotted Dick Puddings 2 Pack 190G to basket
Auntys Strawberry Puddings 2X95g
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.79
/100g
Add Auntys Strawberry Puddings 2X95g
Add
add Auntys Strawberry Puddings 2X95g to basket
Auntys Sticky Toffee Puddings 2 X 95G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.79
/100g
Add Auntys Sticky Toffee Puddings 2 X 95G
Add
add Auntys Sticky Toffee Puddings 2 X 95G to basket
Aunty's Butterscotch & Pecan Steamed Puddings 2 X 95G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.79
/100g
Add Aunty's Butterscotch & Pecan Steamed Puddings 2 X 95G
Add
add Aunty's Butterscotch & Pecan Steamed Puddings 2 X 95G to basket
Auntys Ginger Syrup Steamed Puddings 2X95g
Write a review
£
1.50
£
0.79
/100g
Add Auntys Ginger Syrup Steamed Puddings 2X95g
Add
add Auntys Ginger Syrup Steamed Puddings 2X95g to basket
Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings 2X110g
Write a review
£
1.45
£
0.66
/100g
Add Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings 2X110g
Add
add Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings 2X110g to basket
Dr Oetker Sticky Toffee Pudding In A Mug 70G
Write a review
£
0.85
£
1.22
/100g
Add Dr Oetker Sticky Toffee Pudding In A Mug 70G
Add
add Dr Oetker Sticky Toffee Pudding In A Mug 70G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Sponge Puddings 220G
Write a review
£
1.45
£
0.66
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Sponge Puddings 220G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Sponge Puddings 220G to basket
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Puddings 2X95g
Save 70p Was £1.70 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
5.27
/kg
Add Cadbury Milk Chocolate Puddings 2X95g
Add
add Cadbury Milk Chocolate Puddings 2X95g to basket
Save 70p Was £1.70 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Mr. Kipling Golden Syrup Sponge Pudding 2X95g
Save 85p Was £1.85 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Mr. Kipling Golden Syrup Sponge Pudding 2X95g
Add
add Mr. Kipling Golden Syrup Sponge Pudding 2X95g to basket
Save 85p Was £1.85 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Mr.Kipling Sticky Toffee Sponge Puddings 2X95g
Save 85p Was £1.85 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Mr.Kipling Sticky Toffee Sponge Puddings 2X95g
Add
add Mr.Kipling Sticky Toffee Sponge Puddings 2X95g to basket
Save 85p Was £1.85 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Lemon 2X95g
Save 85p Was £1.85 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.53
/100g
Add Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Lemon 2X95g
Add
add Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Lemon 2X95g to basket
Save 85p Was £1.85 Now £1.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-14
of
14 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(4)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(14)
Desserts
(14)
Sponge Pudding
(14)
Sponge Pudding
(14)
Filter by
BRAND
Auntys
(7)
Mr Kipling
(3)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(14)
Vegetarian
(14)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close