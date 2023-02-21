Aunty's Chocolate Melt In The Middle Steamed Puddings 2X100g

Nice
Easy to heat in the microwave had custard with it nice flavoured outer and inner
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1390kJ
Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Humectants (Glycerine, Sorbitol), Cocoa Powder (4%), Milk Solids, Chocolate Chips (1.6%) (contains Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin)), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Whole Egg, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Natural Flavours, Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Alcohol), Stabilisers (Sodium Alginate, Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Cocoa Solids (2.5%)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution: Pudding will be hot and steamy.
Steam
Instructions: Pierce foil and steam for 25 minutes.
Produced in New Zealand
Servings Per Package: 2, Serving Size: 100g
Pot. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
2 x 100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pudding
|% adult RI per 100g serve
|Energy
|1390kJ
|1390kJ
|-
|332kcal
|332kcal
|17%
|Fat
|9.0g
|9.0g
|13%
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|2.7g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|55.6g
|of which sugars
|36.2g
|36.2g
|40%
|Protein
|4.8g
|4.8g
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.62g
|10%
|-
|-
|-
|RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
