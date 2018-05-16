Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Bakery
Teacakes, Fruit Loaves & Scones
Fruit Loaves
Fruit Loaves
Showing
1-12
of
12 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Fruit Loaves
(12)
5 Brands
Filter by
Soreen
(6)
Filter by
Rankin
(2)
Filter by
Warburtons
(2)
Filter by
Seery's
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(12)
Filter by
Halal
(11)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(11)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(11)
Filter by
No egg
(10)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(9)
Filter by
Low fat
(4)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
1 of 5 a day
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(12)
Seerys Porter Cake 500G
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
2.80
£
0.56
/100g
Add Seerys Porter Cake 500G
Add
add Seerys Porter Cake 500G to basket
Soreen Fruity Malt Loaf 260G
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
1.20
£
0.46
/100g
Add Soreen Fruity Malt Loaf 260G
Add
add Soreen Fruity Malt Loaf 260G to basket
Warburtons Fruit Loaf With Orange 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
1.65
£
0.41
/100g
Add Warburtons Fruit Loaf With Orange 400G
Add
add Warburtons Fruit Loaf With Orange 400G to basket
Warburtons 400G Raisin Loaf With Cinnamon
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
1.65
£
0.41
/100g
Add Warburtons 400G Raisin Loaf With Cinnamon
Add
add Warburtons 400G Raisin Loaf With Cinnamon to basket
New
Soreen Banana Loaf 260g
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
1.20
£
1.20
/each
Add Soreen Banana Loaf 260g
Add
add Soreen Banana Loaf 260g to basket
Rankin Fruit Loaf
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/each
Add Rankin Fruit Loaf
Add
add Rankin Fruit Loaf to basket
Soreen Seeds And More Loaf 260G
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.58
/100g
Add Soreen Seeds And More Loaf 260G
Add
add Soreen Seeds And More Loaf 260G to basket
Soreen Fruity Sliced Malt Loaf
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
1.30
£
1.30
/each
Add Soreen Fruity Sliced Malt Loaf
Add
add Soreen Fruity Sliced Malt Loaf to basket
Rankin Cinnamon & Raisin Toasty Loaf 450G
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.28
/100g
Add Rankin Cinnamon & Raisin Toasty Loaf 450G
Add
add Rankin Cinnamon & Raisin Toasty Loaf 450G to basket
Soreen Fruity Five Loaf 190G
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
0.90
£
0.47
/100g
Add Soreen Fruity Five Loaf 190G
Add
add Soreen Fruity Five Loaf 190G to basket
Soreen Winter Spice
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Soreen Winter Spice
Add
add Soreen Winter Spice to basket
Tesco Sliced Fruit Loaf
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Loaves
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Tesco Sliced Fruit Loaf
Add
add Tesco Sliced Fruit Loaf to basket
Showing
1-12
of
12 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Bakery
(12)
Teacakes, Fruit Loaves & Scones
(12)
Fruit Loaves
(12)
Fruit Loaves
(12)
Filter by
BRAND
Soreen
(6)
Rankin
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low saturated fat
(12)
Halal
(11)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close