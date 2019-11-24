By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 All Butter Scones

£ 1.00
£0.17/each
One scone
  • Energy935kJ 222kcal
    11%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates4.3g
    22%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1559kJ / 371kcal

Product Description

  • 6 All butter scones.
  • All-butter recipe
  • Oven-baked for a golden finish and a soft, crumbly texture
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (17%), Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Pasteurised Egg.

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature.
  • Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Enjoy hot or cold with clotted cream and strawberry jam for the perfect tea time classic.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

6 x Scones

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1559kJ / 371kcal935kJ / 222kcal
Fat12.7g7.6g
Saturates7.1g4.3g
Carbohydrate56.7g34.0g
Sugars12.2g7.3g
Fibre2.0g1.2g
Protein6.4g3.8g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Something special.

5 stars

Eaten cold not nice,but warm them in the oven,add butter and jam, and you have something special.

