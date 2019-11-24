Tesco 6 All Butter Scones

Something special.
Eaten cold not nice,but warm them in the oven,add butter and jam, and you have something special.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1559kJ / 371kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (17%), Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Pasteurised Egg.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 6 servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
6 x Scones
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1559kJ / 371kcal
|935kJ / 222kcal
|Fat
|12.7g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|4.3g
|Carbohydrate
|56.7g
|34.0g
|Sugars
|12.2g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.4g
|3.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.6g
