By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sliced Fruit Loaf Each

3(10)Write a review
Tesco Sliced Fruit Loaf Each
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
One slice
  • Energy427kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1187kJ / 281kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced fruit loaf.
  • Richly Fruited Made with sultanas, raisins and mixed peel for a subtle citrus flavour

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mixed Fruits (26%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Mixed Peel (2%), Wheat Gluten, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Palm Oil, Soya Flour, Maize Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Mixed Fruits contain: Sultanas, Raisins.

Mixed Peel contains: Orange Peel, Lemon Peel.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, use within 2 days and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal using the bag tie.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

11 Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne slice (36g)
Energy1187kJ / 281kcal427kJ / 101kcal
Fat3.6g1.3g
Saturates0.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate52.6g18.9g
Sugars18.7g6.7g
Fibre3.2g1.2g
Protein7.9g2.8g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Where is the fruit?

2 stars

Just had a slice with not one piece of fruit. Just tastes bread. Also crust far too thick - more like a teacake and again sparse fruit. Tasteless.

Ok, but not as good as the Rankin Fruit Loaf...

3 stars

This loaf is ok, but I was very disappointed to see that the Rankin Cinnamon & Raisin Toasty Loaf and the Rankin Fruit Loaf have both been discontinued. They were lovely & fruity, and had a very long shelf life, so would keep well for ages. They are still available at other supermarkets, so it would be nice if Tesco would consider restocking them.

This is no good for freezing as you can't separate

3 stars

This is no good for freezing as you can't separate the slices without them breaking. The loaf you are no longer selling tasted better and separated well from frozen. I won't be buying it again.

Contains wheat!

2 stars

Tesco's fruit loaf tastes nice enough but it's not immediately obvious that it contains wheat (gluten intolerance) and Tesco do not offer the Genius brand which doesn't.

Really yummy!

4 stars

Lovely, toasted as well, Moist and keeps fresh. I have lots of butter on it! Yummy

Very Great

5 stars

Very Great

It was out of date the day i bought this item

1 stars

It was out of date the day i bought this item

I buy Tesco sliced fruit loaf regularly as it is t

5 stars

I buy Tesco sliced fruit loaf regularly as it is the best I have tasted so I have some every day with butter or jam or butter and cheese. I like the juicy sultanas in every slice.

Lacking in oomph.

3 stars

Not a bad fruit loaf but really lacking in something. Needs a bit of mixed spice or cinnamon to wake it up but really not bad.

Tasty

4 stars

Good value not too much spice

Usually bought next

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Warburtons Crumpets 9 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.11/each

Tesco Scotch Pancakes 8 Pack

£ 0.75
£0.09/each

Tesco 6 Hot Cross Buns

£ 1.00
£0.17/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here