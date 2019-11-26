Tesco Sliced Fruit Loaf Each

Where is the fruit?
Just had a slice with not one piece of fruit. Just tastes bread. Also crust far too thick - more like a teacake and again sparse fruit. Tasteless.
Ok, but not as good as the Rankin Fruit Loaf...
This loaf is ok, but I was very disappointed to see that the Rankin Cinnamon & Raisin Toasty Loaf and the Rankin Fruit Loaf have both been discontinued. They were lovely & fruity, and had a very long shelf life, so would keep well for ages. They are still available at other supermarkets, so it would be nice if Tesco would consider restocking them.
This is no good for freezing as you can't separate
This is no good for freezing as you can't separate the slices without them breaking. The loaf you are no longer selling tasted better and separated well from frozen. I won't be buying it again.
Contains wheat!
Tesco's fruit loaf tastes nice enough but it's not immediately obvious that it contains wheat (gluten intolerance) and Tesco do not offer the Genius brand which doesn't.
Really yummy!
Lovely, toasted as well, Moist and keeps fresh. I have lots of butter on it! Yummy
Very Great
It was out of date the day i bought this item
I buy Tesco sliced fruit loaf regularly as it is t
I buy Tesco sliced fruit loaf regularly as it is the best I have tasted so I have some every day with butter or jam or butter and cheese. I like the juicy sultanas in every slice.
Lacking in oomph.
Not a bad fruit loaf but really lacking in something. Needs a bit of mixed spice or cinnamon to wake it up but really not bad.
Tasty
Good value not too much spice