Tesco Finest 4 All Butter & Cheddar Scones

£ 1.50
£0.38/each
One scone
  • Energy985kJ 235kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1407kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • 4 All butter scones with Cornish buttermilk and West Country Extra Mature Cheddar.
  • Our Tesco finest scones are made by a family run bakery, using only the very best ingredients. Made with buttermilk and West Country Farmhouse extra mature Cheddar for a rich savoury flavour and soft crumbly texture.
  • Made with buttermilk and tangy West Country Farmhouse extra mature Cheddar for a rich flavour.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornish Buttermilk (Milk) (22%), West Country Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (22%), Butter (Milk) (10%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk, wheat and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 4-5 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 4-5 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1407kJ / 335kcal985kJ / 235kcal
Fat13.8g9.7g
Saturates9.0g6.3g
Carbohydrate39.4g27.6g
Sugars3.2g2.2g
Fibre2.8g2.0g
Protein12.0g8.4g
Salt1.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

lush, best cheese scones I have tasted in a long

5 stars

lush, best cheese scones I have tasted in a long time

Dates too close

2 stars

Tasted okay but very dry, that 2 day date seems already up when you get them on delivery. A number of items have close dates compared with other shops , maybe they are dumped on deliveries.

unhappy

1 stars

Shoud be 2 + days, I collected on the 17th, product dated 18th, not made aware or given chance to refuse at collection, hence got out to use on 19th to find already out of date. Very poor picking and quality control, no wonder the Germans do so well in Hinckley, wait till they start click and collect and home delivery as this will be the demise of the big 4, sorry big 3 now as one has already fallen

Very good value for money.

5 stars

Lovely quality and lovely satisfying flavour. Good price and something for when you are feeling a bit peckish but don't want cakes or chocolate with your tea or coffee.

No other cheese scone tastes as good, am devastate

5 stars

No other cheese scone tastes as good, am devastated when i order my home delivery and when i try to order my lovely cheese scone up comes 'Unavailable'

More-ish!

5 stars

Not many stores do cheese scones- best the same day- but don't last long- so yummy!

