Tesco Finest 4 All Butter & Cheddar Scones

lush, best cheese scones I have tasted in a long time
Dates too close
Tasted okay but very dry, that 2 day date seems already up when you get them on delivery. A number of items have close dates compared with other shops , maybe they are dumped on deliveries.
unhappy
Shoud be 2 + days, I collected on the 17th, product dated 18th, not made aware or given chance to refuse at collection, hence got out to use on 19th to find already out of date. Very poor picking and quality control, no wonder the Germans do so well in Hinckley, wait till they start click and collect and home delivery as this will be the demise of the big 4, sorry big 3 now as one has already fallen
Very good value for money.
Lovely quality and lovely satisfying flavour. Good price and something for when you are feeling a bit peckish but don't want cakes or chocolate with your tea or coffee.
No other cheese scone tastes as good, am devastated when i order my home delivery and when i try to order my lovely cheese scone up comes 'Unavailable'
More-ish!
Not many stores do cheese scones- best the same day- but don't last long- so yummy!