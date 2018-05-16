New
Irwin's Together Cinnamon & Raisin Toasty Loaf 400G
Product Description
- Cinnamon & raisin loaf
- This moist & fruity loaf is the perfect way to round off brunch. Serve toasted with clotted cream and a drizzle of warm chocolate.
- It tastes great buttered or toasted as a quick breakfast treat. It's suitable for vegans. Didn't finish it? Just pop it in the freezer.
- We believe everyone has a right to feel good about what they eat - to take comfort in the aromas and experiences that bring us together at the table. With over 100 years of craft, know-how and inspiration flowing through our veins, we're the master bakers who curate the best flavours, and bring you the true tastes of home.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Raisins (24%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Cinnamon Flakes (1.5%) (Sugar, Palm, Palm Kernel, Cinnamon, Soya Lecithin), Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, Thickeners (Carboxy Methylcellulose, Xanthan Gum), Cinnamon Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Use within 2 days once opened.Freeze on day of purchase. Use within 1 month. Defrost in a cool dry place for 2 hours. Best before: See tag.
Name and address
- Specially made by:
- Irwin's Bakery,
- The Food Park,
- Carn Industrial Estate,
- Portadown,
- Co. Armagh,
Return to
- Any Queries: Please call our customer care line free on 0800 3285 120 or email info@irwinsbakery.com
- Irwin's Bakery,
- The Food Park,
- Carn Industrial Estate,
- Portadown,
- Co. Armagh,
- Northern Ireland,
- BT63 5WE.
- www.irwinsbakery.com
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1316 kJ
|-
|335 kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|61.5g
|of which sugars
|23.9g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|Protein
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.