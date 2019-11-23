By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 6 Welsh Cakes

Tesco 6 Welsh Cakes
£ 1.40
£0.23/each
One Welsh cake
  • Energy586kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars10.9g
    12%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1674kJ / 399kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Welsh cakes.
  • All Butter Recipe With currants and mixed spice for a sweet richness. Enjoyed warm, with butter and jam.
  • All Butter Recipe

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Currants (18%), Butter (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Ground Mixed Spices (Cassia, Coriander, Ginger, Dill, Nutmeg, Clove, Cinnamon).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 10 secs
Heat on full power.
Place 1 Welsh cake on a microwaveable plate and heat.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Welsh cake (35g)
Energy1674kJ / 399kcal586kJ / 139kcal
Fat14.9g5.2g
Saturates10.2g3.6g
Carbohydrate59.1g20.7g
Sugars31.1g10.9g
Fibre2.6g0.9g
Protein5.7g2.0g
Salt0.6g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Not for me

3 stars

Tried these straight out of the microwave and with butter. Nice enough taste but texture not good. Like a wet biscuit with butter.

Tesco welsh cakes too good to miss

5 stars

Very good quality, the best iv tasted away from Wales. Will carry on buying them and pass on my thoughts to friends and family.

not a good substitute

1 stars

too thin and stodgy ,spiced wrongly, not as nice as your finest range hope you stock them again soon.

awesome

5 stars

beautiful welsh cakes full of fruit. Will buy again

So Stodgy- Not a traditional welsh cake

1 stars

weekly I buy your welsh cakes but they taste like they have changed?? The packet I bought this week tasted disgusting and they were so stodgy!! I prefer the finest ones, I think I'm going to have to start making my own welsh cakes!

