Piccolo Organic Brekkie Mango & Pineapple 100g

A smooth blend of organic whole milk yoghurt with mangoes, bananas, pineapples and wholegrain oat flour. Oats are packed with fibre and protein. A perfect start to the day!† † Source: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13197-018-3309-5 We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families

Packed with Goodness We have carefully created our nutrient-rich recipes to be better than best. Made using only real, first-class ingredients from nature... not nonsense.

EU Organic - ES-ECO-020-CV, EU/Non EU Agriculture, Non-UK Agriculture

Gluten Free Oats Great Start Always Organic Gluten free Source of protein Source of fibre No Added Sugar Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 100G

Source of protein Source of fibre No added sugar

Ingredients

Whole Milk <strong>Yoghurt</strong>* 35% Pasteurized After Fermentation (Pasteurised Whole <strong>Milk</strong>* and <strong>Dairy</strong> Ferments), Mango Purée* 28.5%, Banana Purée* 25.2%, Pineapple Purée* 6%, Wholegrain Oat Flour* (Gluten Free) 5%, Lemon Juice Concentrate* <1%, * Organic

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed warm or cold: To warm, stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Lower age limit

6 Months