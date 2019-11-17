Ella's Kitchen The Green One Multipack

Smooth and tasty 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 17th November 2019 Tried out the big green one on my 8 month old and he really enjoyed it. The smooth texture made it easy to eat particularly as he is teething. It also tastes very fruity. We used it as a pudding after his main meal but would be suited to a snack also if needed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious! 5 stars Review from Ellas Kitchen 5th November 2019 One of my son’s favourites! I couldn’t load the spoon fast enough for him. I’ve since used the pouch in muffins, pinwheels and mixed with Greek style yoghurt. A definite hit in our household. Thanks Ella’s Kitchen! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Green one 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 We couldn't use the pouch that was sent out to us as the package had been opened so didnt was to risk it being tampered with, on the other hand we do use Ella's kitchen items a lot, my little girl loves them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 I bought this feeling a little unsure of what my little one would think to it but I had no need to worry, she absolutely loved it and demolished every last bit. We gave it as a pudding after a meal but I will definitely be buying more, the pouch makes it ideal to take out as a smoothie snack! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super convenient, quick and mess free 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 My little man Eli has just been getting started on food, so we've been trying different foods at different times to keep him interested. Today a trip to the zoo led to a quick pit-stop for food; 'the green one' pouch was perfect. All we needed was a spoon, and obviously a bib, so that Eli could enjoy a great snack on the go. He seemed to really enjoy the green one, he loves fruit so this works like an easier way to enjoy it on the go. Our changing bag will now always have a few Ella's pouches in, so we can enjoy yummy food on the go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 Brilliant healthy option. My child loved it. Perfect portion size! All the greens. Texture was smooth, Eye catching healthily look. My son loved it. You can have it straight from the pouch. Takes the fuss out of healthy eating. I [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 My little one loved this and the colour was nice and bright for him to enjoy. I love how he can eat this directly from the pouch if out and about or can have it in a bowl. he loved seeing the colour of it when it was out in bowl for him to enjoy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 Another great product from Ella's Kitchen, my little girl loved it! Went on to purchase these [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect size 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 Having tried the 'green one I am most happy with the size...I sometimes find other fruit pouches too big. As they contain sugar from the fruit I am cautious not to offer my baby too large a portion at once. This fits the bill perfectly. The texture is delicious and smooth and not over sweet in flavour. It is delicious mixed with natural yoghurt. I would buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]