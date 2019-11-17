By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ella's Kitchen The Green One Multipack

5(75)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen The Green One Multipack
£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Product Description

  • The Green One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends!
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic squished apples, pears, bananas + kiwi fruits with a dash of lemon juice. I'm just a smoothie fruit snack with nothing else added.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients are suitable from 6 months. I'm perfect to pop snuggly in a lunch box, picnic or straight into little mitts!
  • Have you tried our other smoothie fruits?
  • Ella's Kitchen The Red One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • Ella's Kitchen The Purple One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • Ella's Kitchen The White One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • Ella's Kitchen The Yellow One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • Ella's friends think they're deeeelicious!
  • 100% I'm organic
  • No added sugar, salt or water
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • Just squished organic fruit for kids
  • I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 450G
  • No added sugar
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Apples 59%, Organic Bananas 20%, Organic Pears 15%, Organic Kiwi Fruits 6%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste scrummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Shake me, squeeze me + slurp me up!

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your child and return the damaged pouch to us.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

5 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 239kJ/57kcal215kJ/51kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 12.3g11.1g
-of which sugars 11.9g10.7g
Fibre 1.8g1.6g
Protein <0.5g<0.5g
Salt 0.02g0.02g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your child and return the damaged pouch to us.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

75 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Smooth and tasty

4 stars

Tried out the big green one on my 8 month old and he really enjoyed it. The smooth texture made it easy to eat particularly as he is teething. It also tastes very fruity. We used it as a pudding after his main meal but would be suited to a snack also if needed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

One of my son’s favourites! I couldn’t load the spoon fast enough for him. I’ve since used the pouch in muffins, pinwheels and mixed with Greek style yoghurt. A definite hit in our household. Thanks Ella’s Kitchen! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Green one

5 stars

We couldn't use the pouch that was sent out to us as the package had been opened so didnt was to risk it being tampered with, on the other hand we do use Ella's kitchen items a lot, my little girl loves them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste!

5 stars

I bought this feeling a little unsure of what my little one would think to it but I had no need to worry, she absolutely loved it and demolished every last bit. We gave it as a pudding after a meal but I will definitely be buying more, the pouch makes it ideal to take out as a smoothie snack! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super convenient, quick and mess free

5 stars

My little man Eli has just been getting started on food, so we've been trying different foods at different times to keep him interested. Today a trip to the zoo led to a quick pit-stop for food; 'the green one' pouch was perfect. All we needed was a spoon, and obviously a bib, so that Eli could enjoy a great snack on the go. He seemed to really enjoy the green one, he loves fruit so this works like an easier way to enjoy it on the go. Our changing bag will now always have a few Ella's pouches in, so we can enjoy yummy food on the go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

4 stars

Brilliant healthy option. My child loved it. Perfect portion size! All the greens. Texture was smooth, Eye catching healthily look. My son loved it. You can have it straight from the pouch. Takes the fuss out of healthy eating. I [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

5 stars

My little one loved this and the colour was nice and bright for him to enjoy. I love how he can eat this directly from the pouch if out and about or can have it in a bowl. he loved seeing the colour of it when it was out in bowl for him to enjoy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

Another great product from Ella’s Kitchen, my little girl loved it! Went on to purchase these xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxXxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect size

5 stars

Having tried the 'green one I am most happy with the size...I sometimes find other fruit pouches too big. As they contain sugar from the fruit I am cautious not to offer my baby too large a portion at once. This fits the bill perfectly. The texture is delicious and smooth and not over sweet in flavour. It is delicious mixed with natural yoghurt. I would buy again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

My wee boy loved this. Was very tasty and enjoyable to use. Very handy for days out or for using every day. Gets a variety of tastes for baby in one product. Would highly recommend to other parents for their little ones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 75 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Ella's Kitchen The Yellow One Multipack 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Ella's Kitchen The Red One Multipack 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Ella's Kitchen The Purple One Multipack 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g

Ella's Kitchen The Orange One Multipack 450G

£ 3.50
£0.78/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here