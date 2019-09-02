By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Strawberries Plus Apples

5(76)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Strawberries Plus Apples
£ 1.10
£9.17/kg

Product Description

  • Strawberries + Apples
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic pureed strawberries, apples + a dash of lemon juice - with nothing else added.
  • Who am I made for? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months. I'm also great when mixed into chunkier food for babies who are ready for more texture. The Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different!
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Super smooth
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • No added sugar, salt or water
  • I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • I do not contain gluten
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Apples 79%, Organic Strawberries 21%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water and check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy192kJ/45kcal230kJ/54kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.2g12.2g
-of which sugars9.8g11.8g
Fibre1.2g1.4g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g
Salt0.03g0.03g

Safety information

View more safety information

76 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

So convenient

5 stars

Little one loves this!! Great way for them to enjoy first tastes of fruits and so easy to take out and about. We used these for my little girl and as she got older she’d eat them out the packet by herself, now my little boy loves them too!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

4 stars

My daughter loved it. She finished it all. I would recommend this product to everyone with kids. Thanks for the sample product. I now purchase the product often. I actually had to taste it and I absolutely loved it. The texture is also smooth and nice. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab for little ones starting their weaning journey

5 stars

This Ella’s Kitchen pouch is ideal for babies starting weaning as the texture is smooth. My son is a huge fan of strawberries so this went down a hit! We often add it to porridge too, so lots of uses. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A big hit!

4 stars

My 12 month old loved this and had the whole pouch in no time, which is not usual for her. Lovely combination of flavours with the strawberry and nice to have one without bananas! Would definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Looks appetising

5 stars

My baby girl loved this! Really enjoyed it she’s not keen on lumps at the moment so this was perfect we was camping so was really handy to be able to put he lid back on and keep it until the next day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!

5 stars

My son absolutely loved this and cried once he had finished. He started signing more and was really upset that we didn’t have any. Cue an emergency supermarket trip! A huge hit! Well done Ella’s Kitchen, you have a fan in my son. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little one loved it

5 stars

Our little one knows the Ella Kitchen packaging and on showing her this new packet she was her usual excited happy self to have it as dessert. Strawberries are her favorite fruit and it was wolfed down quickly. Will definitely be buying it again!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great puree pack!

5 stars

I got the strawberries and apple pack very quickly through delivery. I kept it in my fridge for one of those days I was in a rush. My little one is teething and the cold fruit puree pack is fantastic on his sore gums! He loved every bit of it so I've been out and bought more! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely product

5 stars

I brought this for my grandaughter and she absolutely loved it. That she was more after so we went to our local store to buy more of Ella's kitchen products this is now all she has. Actual baby food that is not filled with rubbish additives and colouring etc just pure ingredients. I've also purchased Ella's kitchen finger foods which my grandaughter loves even nanny likes them. I've even told my friends who have babies about your products and few have changed to your products and said how much better there baby has been eating there food now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great fruit pouch

5 stars

Logan loved his pouch of strawberries and apples, it tasted great and gave him a nice vitamin boost and good amount of fibre. He ate some onto of his porridge and the remainder for pudding with custard. Will be getting him more. Thank you [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

