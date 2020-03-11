By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Fruit Pouch Apple And Blueberry

Product Description

  • A smooth blend of apple & blueberry with added vitamin C.
  • Simply made with love and nothing else added, we select the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one!
  • HEINZ BY NATURE.
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • 100% natural ingredients + vitamin c.
  • ABSOLUTELY NO ARTIFICIAL FLAVOURS, COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • ABSOLUTELY NO ADDED SUGAR.
  • 1 OF YOUR BABY'S 5 A DAY.
  • Gluten Free.
  • Suitable for vegetarians.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Absolutely no added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Fruit (100%, Apple 88%, Blueberry 12%, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Vitamin C

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate and use within 24 hours.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: KEEP CAP OUT OF BABY'S REACH. Squeeze contents into a bowl or straight onto spoon. Never microwave the pouch.

Number of uses

1 pouch = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212991
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

100g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 241kJ/57kcal
Fat 0.1g
- of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 13.0g
- of which sugars*10.5g
Fibre 1.1g
Protein 0.4g
Salt <0.01g
Vitamin C †30mg
*Contains naturally occurring sugars-
† 120% of Labelling Reference Value; the required daily amount of vitamin C for infants and young children-

