Ella's Kitchen Organic Banana Baby Brekkie 100G

4.5(84)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Organic Banana Baby Brekkie 100G
£ 1.10
£1.10/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Organic bananas, yoghurt, oats + rice
  • P.S. let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic bananas, yoghurt, oats + rice with a dash of lemon juice - with nothing else added.
  • Who am I for? My pouch contains gently pasteurised smooth + creamy yogurt so my ingredients are suitable from 6 months. I'm perfect as part of a filling breakfast, a snack or a simple dessert. The Government advises that foods containing dairy products should only be introduced into a baby's diet after 6 months.
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • Smooth + creamy
  • I'm organic
  • Ready-to-go brekkie
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • No added salt or water
  • No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 100g
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Bananas 56%, Organic Whole Milk Natural Yoghurt 41%, Organic Oat Flour 2%, Organic Rice Flour 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Oats

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard or a fridge. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. Do not freeze me - I won't like it.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. I'm best eaten chilled or at room temperature. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g pack
Energy 404kJ/96kcal
Fat 2.2g
-of which saturates 1.2g
Carbohydrate 15.8g
-of which sugars 13.6g
Fibre 1.2g
Protein 2.7g
Salt 0.12g

Safety information

View more safety information

84 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect for on the go breakfast!

5 stars

We had an early morning flight to cyprus, so I bought the Ellas breakfast pouch for Josh, and he loved it ! Perfect breakfast especially on the go, and was super quick to heat up with some hot water ! As you can see from the photos josh loved everything, from the packaging to the taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby not love banana!

3 stars

I love the handy pouches, they fit into modern lifestyles and are perfect for when your on the go. Baby can eat directly from the pouch or it can be warmed and put into baby’s bowl. The texture of the breakfast was perfect for babies weaning. In this case my little one was not keen on the flavour as he is not a sweet taste fan, however my goddaughter loved it? [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

He didnt love it

3 stars

Great packaging, bright and colourful to attract the Little One. Taste wise, we tried it a little warm, by placing the packet in hot water. It was a little creamy and had a consistency of yogurt which the LO did not love. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for on the go!

5 stars

I was sent this for my daughter to try and it’s the perfect alternative for the times that you are up and out and your little one doesn’t have the time for their home made brekkie. Loved it for on the go as no need to heat up also it’s minimal mess, my little one can still keep her independence while squeezing it straight from the pouch to mouth herself. My daughter loved it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

she loved it

5 stars

got the sample and have been buying ever since my daughter loved the breakfast and finished the whole lot which she doesnt do often. would definitely recommend to anyone as there are few options for baby breakfast compared to dinner options [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby loved it

5 stars

This was a total success with my baby she loved it. It was easy to use and mess free. I was definitely happy that my daughter was getting a good breakfast with this product. It smelt delicious and my daughter ate every last drop [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Banana fever!!!

5 stars

So happy that i tried this sample, my son loves banana in every ways, so this had everything to be a winner, and i wasn't disappointed....he demolished.... I love all ellas kitchen products!! Unfortunately, we were so excited that forgot to take a pic !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A real hit

5 stars

My little boy is not keen on bananas but he loved this new flavour. Ended up buying some more for our holiday. Very creamy and smooth texture, a great little breakfast treat for little tummies. Would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious brekkie!

5 stars

I was sent this product for my 6 month old daughter Ivy when we were starting our weaning journey. She absolutely loved this and was shouting for more when she’d finished! Also great for me was the minimal mess to clear up afterwards as I fed her straight from pouch to spoon! It has become a firm favourite in our house! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Banana treat

4 stars

I gave this to my daughter for her first breakfast over two days. The texture was perfect for her and she seemed really happy whilst eating it. This has a strong banana taste and a smooth consistency which made it easy to eat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 84 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

