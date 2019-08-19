Ella's Kitchen The Red One Multipack

Red One - good 2 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 Baby found the Red one yummy to eat and my son enjoyed the taste. It is wholesome and all natural foods to eat so you don't worry about the added sugar content as it is all natural occurring. I would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I got this for my 8 month old daughter to try and I’m so glad I did. She absolutely loved it (and so did I) the tastes were fantastic and it was a very refreshing pudding and even better it’s organic with no added nasties. Would definitely get this one again!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious and Versatile 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 Darcy loved the Red One and I loved giving it to her. We’ve since bought multiple boxes of this, and I add it to natural yoghurt, overnight oats, smoothies, weetabix, and even turn it into ice lollies to help soothe her as she’s teething. There are so many things you can do with this clever little pouch, and Darcy loves every single one! I won’t hesitate to purchase this again, and I feel comfortable giving this to her as her mum as I know it’s 100% fruit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby loved it! 2 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 I received a sample of the red one pouch, my daughter loved it, the texture was smooth with no bits, the pouches make it easy to feed when out and about. There are so many flavours to choose feom the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fruity 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 Very happy with this yogurt, my daughter loved the flavours and the fact she could feed herself I would definitely be buying some more flavours for her to try. Cannot wait for her to try some of the dinner packs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great texture and taste for little ones 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 19th August 2019 This product is a favourite of my little one, the soft fruity flavour is loved by babies, for a sweet tooth or a little fruity treat! This product is a perfect little size for a little but tasty appetite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 16th August 2019 My little boy really enjoyed this. He had some on its own and some mixed into his porridge. I tried some too and thought it had a really nice flavour. The texture was good too, easy for my little one to eat and swallow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby enjoyed it 3 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 12th August 2019 My son enjoyed this, but being only 6 months at the time was fed it with a spoon. It's quite watery and made a lot if mess. But, baby seemed to like it and nothing that couldn't be washed off. Would be better if it was a little thicker, could have fed it through a bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet pudding 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 11th August 2019 Our little girl is 9 months old and she enjoyed this product. She had it as a pudding after her lunch. She enjoys red berries so this was ideal. The pouch was very banana-y in flavour though. She ate about half of the pouch and the remainder was saved for the next day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]