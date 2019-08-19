By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen The Red One Multipack

4.5(76)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen The Red One Multipack
Product Description

  • The Red One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. let's be friends!
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic squished strawberries, raspberries, apple + bananas with a dash of lemon juice. I'm just a smoothie fruit snack with nothing else added.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients are suitable from 6 months. I'm perfect to pop snuggly in a lunch box, picnic or straight into little mitts!
  • Have you tried our other smoothie fruits?
  • Ella's Kitchen The Green One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • Ella's Kitchen The Purple One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • Ella's Kitchen The White One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • Ella's Kitchen The Yellow One Squished Smoothie Fruits
  • Ella's friends think they're deeeelicious!
  • 100% I'm organic
  • No added sugar, salt or water
  • No lumps or bits and nothing artificial
  • Just squished organic fruit for kids
  • I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 450G
  • No added sugar
  • No added salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Bananas 37%, Organic Strawberries 31%, Organic Apples 26%, Organic Raspberries 6%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen - I'll be a bit cold but still taste scrummy.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Shake me, squeeze me + slurp me up!

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

5 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 244kJ/58kcal219kJ/52kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates 0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 12.8g11.5g
-of which sugars 11.9g10.7g
Fibre 1.5g1.4g
Protein 0.6g0.5g
Salt 0.03g0.02g

Safety information

76 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Red One - good

2 stars

Baby found the Red one yummy to eat and my son enjoyed the taste. It is wholesome and all natural foods to eat so you don't worry about the added sugar content as it is all natural occurring. I would buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

5 stars

I got this for my 8 month old daughter to try and I’m so glad I did. She absolutely loved it (and so did I) the tastes were fantastic and it was a very refreshing pudding and even better it’s organic with no added nasties. Would definitely get this one again!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious and Versatile

5 stars

Darcy loved the Red One and I loved giving it to her. We’ve since bought multiple boxes of this, and I add it to natural yoghurt, overnight oats, smoothies, weetabix, and even turn it into ice lollies to help soothe her as she’s teething. There are so many things you can do with this clever little pouch, and Darcy loves every single one! I won’t hesitate to purchase this again, and I feel comfortable giving this to her as her mum as I know it’s 100% fruit. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby loved it!

2 stars

I received a sample of the red one pouch, my daughter loved it, the texture was smooth with no bits, the pouches make it easy to feed when out and about. There are so many flavours to choose feom the range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely fruity

5 stars

Very happy with this yogurt, my daughter loved the flavours and the fact she could feed herself I would definitely be buying some more flavours for her to try. Cannot wait for her to try some of the dinner packs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great texture and taste for little ones

5 stars

This product is a favourite of my little one, the soft fruity flavour is loved by babies, for a sweet tooth or a little fruity treat! This product is a perfect little size for a little but tasty appetite [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

4 stars

My little boy really enjoyed this. He had some on its own and some mixed into his porridge. I tried some too and thought it had a really nice flavour. The texture was good too, easy for my little one to eat and swallow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby enjoyed it

3 stars

My son enjoyed this, but being only 6 months at the time was fed it with a spoon. It's quite watery and made a lot if mess. But, baby seemed to like it and nothing that couldn't be washed off. Would be better if it was a little thicker, could have fed it through a bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet pudding

4 stars

Our little girl is 9 months old and she enjoyed this product. She had it as a pudding after her lunch. She enjoys red berries so this was ideal. The pouch was very banana-y in flavour though. She ate about half of the pouch and the remainder was saved for the next day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strawberry purée as dessert

5 stars

My little one of 11 months had this after her lunch main meal as dessert, thoroughly enjoyed it! We usually feed her by spoon but as she got bigger you can give her the food to eat herself. Would recommend this for others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

