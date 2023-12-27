Piccolo Organic Apple & Raspberry 100g

A smooth blend of apples, raspberries & oats. We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families Source: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13197-018-3309-5

The best days are fuelled by great food. Inspired by our Mediterranean roots, we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy wherever life takes you. Made by our family, for your growing family. A smooth blend of apples, raspberries & oats.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. EU Organic - BE-BIO-01, EU/Non EU Agriculture, Non-UK Agriculture

With Gluten Free Oats Nutritionist Approved Always Organic No Added Sugar Dairy free Gluten free

Pack size: 100G

Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Source of vit C No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Organic Apples 76.5%, Organic Raspberries 20%, Organic Oat Flour 3.5%

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

Feed warm or cold: To warm, stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Lower age limit

6 Months