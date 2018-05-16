Easy Entertaining
Do you deliver in my area?
We deliver our Easy Entertaining range to most locations in England, Wales and Scotland via home delivery and Click+Collect. At the moment, we are not able to deliver to I.O.M, but we're working hard to deliver to this area as quickly as possible.
When should I place my order?
"Delivery will depend on the products you choose, and should expect a minimum of 4 days. If you select items with different preparation times, the entire order is prepared to coincide with the longest time. So, if you want sandwiches (ready in 3 days) and a side salmon (ready in 7 days), your order will take 7 days to prepare. Each product has details of the time needed to prepare it. If you any questions about your order or how to place an order, please call our customer service team on 0800 323 4040.
How will my order be packaged?
First and foremost, with great care and attention. Every Easy Entertaining product is individually packaged and placed in our Easy Entertaining boxes and carefully delivered to your door or Click+Collect location.