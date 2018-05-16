Easy Entertaining

When should I place my order?

"Delivery will depend on the products you choose, and should expect a minimum of 4 days. If you select items with different preparation times, the entire order is prepared to coincide with the longest time. So, if you want sandwiches (ready in 3 days) and a side salmon (ready in 7 days), your order will take 7 days to prepare. Each product has details of the time needed to prepare it. If you any questions about your order or how to place an order, please call our customer service team on 0800 323 4040.