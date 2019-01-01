Good morning

Sign in for the best experience. Not a customer yet? Register

Love is in the air

Top Valentine's offersMoney-saving deals you'll love
Chocolate temptationsIrresistible gifts for your sweetheart
Bubbly from just £5Say cheers to a sparkling Valentine's Day
Gifts and accessoriesAdd some romantic finishing touches

More from Tesco

Scroll through the latest from F&FBrighten up your wardrobe with pretty pastels
Let your love shineCreate a stunning mirror glaze cake for your loved one
Shop groceries and much moreGet homeware, cookware, toys and more with your weekly shop
Rita's 'rowdy' enchiladasMake your own with Tesco British chicken
You've added an item to your Groceries basketYour items are waiting for you on our Groceries website. Stay on our homepage, or continue shopping in our Groceries website now.