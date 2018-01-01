;

Helpful links:

What can we help you with?

Online grocery shopping

Ask us about deliveries, Click + Collect, returns or give product feedback.

FAQs

Find your answer on our FAQs

Check FAQs

Waiting for your groceries? You can now get more accurate delivery time updates. Simply sign in to the groceries home page ahead of your slot on delivery day.

Tesco Groceries

Call us

0800 323 4040* 0330 123 4040**

Mon-Sat: 7am - 11pm

Sun: 10am - 10pm

Email us:

We will reply within 2 working days

Email us

Shopping in-store

Give us feedback or ask a question about your in-store shopping experience at Tesco.

FAQs

Find your answer on our FAQs

Check FAQs

Store Locator

Find store details, facilities and opening hours

Find your nearest store

Call us

0800 505 555* 0330 123 4055**

Mon-Sat: 8am - 8pm

Sun: 9am - 6pm

Email us:

We will reply within 2 working days

Email us

Clubcard and Clubcard Plus

Feedback, queries and questions on points, balance, redemption and rewards.

FAQs

Find your answer on our FAQs

Check FAQs

Call us

0800 591 688* 0330 123 1688**

Monday - Friday: 8am - 8pm

Saturday: 9am - 6pm

Email us:

We will reply within 2 working days

Email us

WhatsApp us

WhatsApp chat: 0800 917 7403* or https://wa.me/448009177403

Product support

Get support with faults, set-up, warranties and spare parts for your purchased product

Tesco product support

Find your answers on our Tesco product support page

Tesco Product support page

Call us

0800 323 4060* 0330 123 4060**

Mon-Sat: 8am - 8pm

Sun: 9am - 8pm

Further help:

Come here for information on Tesco Bank, Mobile and much more.

Tesco Bank

For help with Tesco Bank

Contact Tesco Bank

Tesco Mobile

For help with Tesco Mobile

Contact Tesco Mobile

Tesco Pay+

For help with Tesco Pay+

Contact Tesco Pay+

All contact made to and from customers via the Customer Service Centres may be recorded for training and quality purposes.

* 0800 numbers are free from BT landlines.

** 03 numbers mean that all calls from private telephones, including mobiles, will only be charged at local rate. They will also be included as part of any inclusive call minutes provided by your phone operator.