Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Chocolate, Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
Chocolate Pouches & Bags
Chocolate Buttons, Pouches & Chocolate Bags
Chocolate Buttons, Pouches & Chocolate Bags
Showing
1-17
of
17 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
1 Category
Filter by
Chocolate Buttons,
Pouches & Chocolate Bags
(17)
6 Brands
Filter by
Cadbury
(8)
Filter by
Maltesers
(4)
Filter by
Nestle
(2)
Filter by
Galaxy
(1)
Filter by
Milky Bar
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(17)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(17)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(17)
Filter by
No egg
(16)
Filter by
No gluten
(9)
Filter by
Low salt
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
Kosher
(2)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
Filter by
High fibre
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(17)
Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.84
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.91
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110G to basket
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Giant Buttons Share Bag 240G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Cadbury Milk Chocolate Giant Buttons Share Bag 240G
Add
add Cadbury Milk Chocolate Giant Buttons Share Bag 240G to basket
Tesco Milk Chocolate Buttons 70G
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Tesco Chocolates & Sweets 17.5g-85g
Offer valid for delivery from 26/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Sweets
shelf
£
0.40
£
0.57
/100g
Add Tesco Milk Chocolate Buttons 70G
Add
add Tesco Milk Chocolate Buttons 70G to basket
Any 3 for £1 - Selected Tesco Chocolates & Sweets 17.5g-85g
Offer valid for delivery from 26/04/2020 until 20/04/2021
Offer
Cadbury Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Cadbury Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120G
Add
add Cadbury Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120G to basket
Milkybar Pouch Bag 103G
Write a review
Rest of
White Chocolate Pouches & Chocolate Bags
shelf
£
0.99
£
0.96
/100g
Add Milkybar Pouch Bag 103G
Add
add Milkybar Pouch Bag 103G to basket
Cadbury Bournville Buttons 110G
Write a review
Rest of
Dark Chocolate Pouches & Chocolate Bags
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.91
/100g
Add Cadbury Bournville Buttons 110G
Add
add Cadbury Bournville Buttons 110G to basket
Galaxy Counters Chocolate Pouch 122G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
1.03
/100g
Add Galaxy Counters Chocolate Pouch 122G
Add
add Galaxy Counters Chocolate Pouch 122G to basket
Cadbury Darkmilk Giant Buttons 105G
Write a review
Rest of
Dark Chocolate Pouches & Chocolate Bags
shelf
£
1.00
£
0.95
/100g
Add Cadbury Darkmilk Giant Buttons 105G
Add
add Cadbury Darkmilk Giant Buttons 105G to basket
Cadbury White Giant Buttons 110G
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.91
/100g
Add Cadbury White Giant Buttons 110G
Add
add Cadbury White Giant Buttons 110G to basket
Nestle Smarties Buttons Milk Chocolate 90G
Write a review
£
0.99
£
1.10
/100g
Add Nestle Smarties Buttons Milk Chocolate 90G
Add
add Nestle Smarties Buttons Milk Chocolate 90G to basket
Nestle Smarties Buttons White Chocolate 85G
Write a review
Rest of
White Chocolate Pouches & Chocolate Bags
shelf
£
0.99
£
1.17
/100g
Add Nestle Smarties Buttons White Chocolate 85G
Add
add Nestle Smarties Buttons White Chocolate 85G to basket
Maltesers Buttons More To Share Pouch 189G
Write a review
£
1.99
£
1.06
/100g
Add Maltesers Buttons More To Share Pouch 189G
Add
add Maltesers Buttons More To Share Pouch 189G to basket
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Big Share Bag 242G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
0.83
/100g
Add Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Big Share Bag 242G
Add
add Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Big Share Bag 242G to basket
Maltesers Buttons Mint Chocolate Pouch 102G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
1.23
/100g
Add Maltesers Buttons Mint Chocolate Pouch 102G
Add
add Maltesers Buttons Mint Chocolate Pouch 102G to basket
Maltesers Buttons Chocolate Pouch 102G
Write a review
£
1.25
£
1.23
/100g
Add Maltesers Buttons Chocolate Pouch 102G
Add
add Maltesers Buttons Chocolate Pouch 102G to basket
Maltesers Buttons Chocolate Treat Bag 68G
Write a review
£
0.89
£
1.31
/100g
Add Maltesers Buttons Chocolate Treat Bag 68G
Add
add Maltesers Buttons Chocolate Treat Bag 68G to basket
Showing
1-17
of
17 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(1)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(17)
Chocolate, Sweets, Mints & Chewing Gum
(17)
Chocolate Pouches & Bags
(17)
Chocolate Buttons, Pouches & Chocolate Bags
(17)
Filter by
BRAND
Cadbury
(8)
Maltesers
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(17)
Pescetarian
(17)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Clubcard Prices
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close