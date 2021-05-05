We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Click & Collect
Delivery Saver
Health & Beauty
Toothpaste, Mouthwash & Toothbrush
Gum Health
Gum Health
Showing
1-21
of
21 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
4 Categories
Filter by
Gum Health
Mouthwash
(4)
Filter by
Gum Health
Toothpaste
(7)
Filter by
Interdental
Brushes
(9)
Filter by
Soft
Toothbrush
(1)
6 Brands
Filter by
Pro Formula
(9)
Filter by
Corsodyl
(5)
Filter by
Colgate
(3)
Filter by
Tepe
(2)
Filter by
Sensodyne
(1)
Filter by
Tesco
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(21)
Corsodyl Mint Mouthwash 300Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Gum Health Mouthwash
shelf
£
5.00
£
1.67
/100ml
Add Corsodyl Mint Mouthwash 300Ml
Add
add Corsodyl Mint Mouthwash 300Ml to basket
Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Gum Health Toothpaste
shelf
£
4.50
£
6.00
/100ml
Add Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml
Add
add Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml to basket
Pro Formula 20 Interdental Orange Brushes Small
Write a review
Rest of
Interdental Brushes
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.15
/each
Add Pro Formula 20 Interdental Orange Brushes Small
Add
add Pro Formula 20 Interdental Orange Brushes Small to basket
Corsodyl Complete Protection Extra Fresh Toothpaste 75Ml
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Gum Health Toothpaste
shelf
£
4.50
£
6.00
/100ml
Add Corsodyl Complete Protection Extra Fresh Toothpaste 75Ml
Add
add Corsodyl Complete Protection Extra Fresh Toothpaste 75Ml to basket
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Pro Formula Large Interdental Brushes 20 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Interdental Brushes
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.15
/each
Add Pro Formula Large Interdental Brushes 20 Pack
Add
add Pro Formula Large Interdental Brushes 20 Pack to basket
Tepe Interdental Brush Yellow 6 Pack 0.7Mm
Write a review
Rest of
Interdental Brushes
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.50
/each
Add Tepe Interdental Brush Yellow 6 Pack 0.7Mm
Add
add Tepe Interdental Brush Yellow 6 Pack 0.7Mm to basket
Corsodyl Complete Protection Arctic Mint M/Wsh 500Ml
£3.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Gum Health Mouthwash
shelf
£
4.95
£
0.99
/100ml
Add Corsodyl Complete Protection Arctic Mint M/Wsh 500Ml
Add
add Corsodyl Complete Protection Arctic Mint M/Wsh 500Ml to basket
£3.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Tepe 6 Pack Interdental Brush 0.5Mm
Write a review
Rest of
Interdental Brushes
shelf
£
3.00
£
0.50
/each
Add Tepe 6 Pack Interdental Brush 0.5Mm
Add
add Tepe 6 Pack Interdental Brush 0.5Mm to basket
Colgate Gum Invigorate Toothpaste 75Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Gum Health Toothpaste
shelf
£
3.00
£
4.00
/100ml
Add Colgate Gum Invigorate Toothpaste 75Ml
Add
add Colgate Gum Invigorate Toothpaste 75Ml to basket
Colgate Gum Invigorate Detox Toothpaste 75Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Gum Health Toothpaste
shelf
£
3.00
£
4.00
/100ml
Add Colgate Gum Invigorate Detox Toothpaste 75Ml
Add
add Colgate Gum Invigorate Detox Toothpaste 75Ml to basket
Corsodyl Complete Protection Mild Mint Mouthwash 500Ml
£3.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Gum Health Mouthwash
shelf
£
4.95
£
0.99
/100ml
Add Corsodyl Complete Protection Mild Mint Mouthwash 500Ml
Add
add Corsodyl Complete Protection Mild Mint Mouthwash 500Ml to basket
£3.30 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Corsodyl Complete Protection Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Whitening Toothpaste
shelf
£
4.50
£
6.00
/100ml
Add Corsodyl Complete Protection Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml
Add
add Corsodyl Complete Protection Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml to basket
£3.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Pro Formula Interdental Brushes 0.7 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Interdental Brushes
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Pro Formula Interdental Brushes 0.7 6 Pack
Add
add Pro Formula Interdental Brushes 0.7 6 Pack to basket
Pro Formula Interdental Brushes Half 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Interdental Brushes
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Pro Formula Interdental Brushes Half 6 Pack
Add
add Pro Formula Interdental Brushes Half 6 Pack to basket
Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.60Mm 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Interdental Brushes
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.60Mm 6 Pack
Add
add Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.60Mm 6 Pack to basket
Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.40Mm 6 Pack
Write a review
Rest of
Interdental Brushes
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.40Mm 6 Pack
Add
add Proformula Interdental Brushes 0.40Mm 6 Pack to basket
Proformula Interdental Sticks 100'S
Write a review
Rest of
Interdental Brushes
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.50
£
0.02
/each
Add Proformula Interdental Sticks 100'S
Add
add Proformula Interdental Sticks 100'S to basket
Low Everyday Price
Pro Formula Complete Gum Health Toothbrush
Write a review
Rest of
Soft Toothbrush
shelf
Low Everyday Price
£
1.00
£
1.00
/each
Add Pro Formula Complete Gum Health Toothbrush
Add
add Pro Formula Complete Gum Health Toothbrush to basket
Low Everyday Price
Pro Formula Gum Health 100Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Gum Health Toothpaste
shelf
£
1.00
£
1.00
/100ml
Add Pro Formula Gum Health 100Ml
Add
add Pro Formula Gum Health 100Ml to basket
Pro Formula Complete Gum Health Mouthwash 500Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Gum Health Mouthwash
shelf
£
1.25
£
0.25
/100ml
Add Pro Formula Complete Gum Health Mouthwash 500Ml
Add
add Pro Formula Complete Gum Health Mouthwash 500Ml to basket
Colgate Elixir Gum Booster Toothpaste 80Ml
£6.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Whitening Toothpaste
shelf
£
9.00
£
11.25
/100ml
Add Colgate Elixir Gum Booster Toothpaste 80Ml
Add
add Colgate Elixir Gum Booster Toothpaste 80Ml to basket
£6.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 05/05/2021 until 15/06/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-21
of
21 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(1)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(5)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Health & Beauty
(21)
Toothpaste, Mouthwash & Toothbrush
(21)
Gum Health
(21)
Gum Health Mouthwash
(4)
Gum Health Toothpaste
(7)
Interdental Brushes
(9)
Soft Toothbrush
(1)
Filter by
BRAND
Pro Formula
(9)
Corsodyl
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Click & Collect
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close