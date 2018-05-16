Tepe Interdental Brush Yellow 6 Pack 0.7Mm

Product Description
- 94% Dental Hygienists Recommend TePe*
- *For supporting independent research visit www.tepe.co.uk
- TePe Daily for Best Results
- TePe Interdental Brushes are recommended by 94% of dental hygienists. They have been specially designed to clean 40% more tooth surfaces than toothbrushing alone. Use TePe daily to effectively remove plaque and food debris that can lead to gum disease, bad breath and tooth decay.
- Available in nine colour coded sizes as most people require more than one size for optimal cleaning. Use the smallest size first to find your perfect fit and/or consult your dentist/hygienist for advice.
- Complies with ISO 16409
- Easy cleaning between teeth
- Oral Health Foundation Approved
- Developed in collaboration with dental experts
- Plastic coated wire for gentle cleaning
- Handle and travel cap
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use:
- Turn the brush slightly when inserting between the teeth.
- Move the brush back and forwards a few times.
- Rinse the brush both during and after use.
- Use daily, change when worn.
- Never force the brush into a space.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children
- Repeated bending may cause breakage
- Consult your dentist/hygienist for advice.
Name and address
- TePe Oral Hygiene Products Ltd,
- Eklund House,
- 6 Cathedral Avenue,
- Wells,
- Somerset,
- BA5 1FD.
