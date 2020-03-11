Corsodyl Complete Protection Extra Fresh Toothpaste 75Ml

Product Description
- Fluoride Toothpaste
- New Corsodyl Complete Protection brings together the expertise behind our advanced gum toothpaste with all you need to help keep your teeth strong. It gives you 8 benefits for healthier gums and stronger teeth.
- Gently whitens
- Deep cleans for a fresh feeling
- Works to keep the seal between gums and teeth
- Reduces red and inflamed gums
- Strengthens enamel with a mineral accelerator
- Targets bad breath
- Helps stop and prevent bleeding gums
- 4 x more effective at removing plaque*
- *The main cause of bleeding gums, compared to regular toothpaste.
- Healthy gums provide a foundation for strong teeth.
- If you see traces of blood when you brush, it could be a sign of unhealthy gums, which if left untreated could weaken your teeth.
- Daily fluoride toothpaste
- 8 Specially designed benefits for healthier gums & stronger teeth
- Helps stop and prevent bleeding gums
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Titanium Dioxide, Steviol Glycosides, Limonene, CI 77491, Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.31% w/w (1400 ppm fluoride)
Preparation and Usage
- Always follow the label directions:
- Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
- Suitable for daily use
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 12 years. Consult a dentist in the case of symptoms that persist or children with bleeding gums. Keep out of reach of children.
- If irritation occurs discontinue use.
- The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- SmithKline Beecham Ltd,
- Euch CQ,
- 11 Stoke Poges Lane,
- Slough,
- Berks,
- SL1 3NW,
Return to
- SmithKline Beecham Ltd,
- Euch CQ,
- 11 Stoke Poges Lane,
- Slough,
- Berks,
- SL1 3NW,
- U.K.
- GSK Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 12 years. Consult a dentist in the case of symptoms that persist or children with bleeding gums. Keep out of reach of children. If irritation occurs discontinue use. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020