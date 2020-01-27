Corsodyl Complete Protection Mild Mint Mouthwash 500Ml

Too frothy
Too frothy, felt as though I was washing my mouth out with soapy suds
New
Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Zinc Chloride, Gellan Gum, o-Cymen-5-ol, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, CI 17200, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (225 ppm Fluoride)
500ml ℮
Do not swallow. Do not rinse with water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children. Not to be given to children under 6 years of age. Do not drink from the bottle. Do not use if plastic wrap is missing or not intact. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020