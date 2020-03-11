Corsodyl Complete Protection Artic Mint M/Wsh 500Ml
Product Description
- Arctic Mint Complete Protection Mouthwash
- 8 Specially designed benefits for healthier gums & stronger teeth
- Cavity protection with fluoride, added fresh breath protection, protects the gum seal, scientifically proven to keep gums healthy, strengthens enamel, works between the teeth, kills plaque bacteria that brushing leaves behind, cleans along the gum line
- Healthy gums provide the foundation for strong teeth
- Gum problems can be caused by the build-up of plaque bacteria. By removing plaque around the gum line and between the teeth, it helps prevent gum problems from returning.
- New Corsodyl Complete Protection goes beyond an ordinary mouthwash. It brings together the expertise behind our advanced gum mouthwash with all you need to help keep our teeth strong, giving you the 8 benefits for healthier gums and stronger teeth. Use twice daily in combination with toothbrushing.
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Zinc Chloride, Gellan Gum, o-Cymen-5-ol, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, CI 17200, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (225 ppm Fluoride)
Warnings
- Do not swallow. Do not rinse with water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children. Not to be given to children under 6 years of age. Do not drink from the bottle. Do not use if plastic wrap is missing or not intact.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
