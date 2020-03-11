Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

Product Description
- Sensitivity and Gum Toothpaste Whitening
- Do you have sensitive teeth and gum problems: If you experience these two problems you are not alone. Many people with tooth sensitivity also report having gum problems. Dental health care professionals recommend that both these problems need specialist care. Take action to help manage both problems with one toothpaste.
- What is Sensodyne sensitivity & gum: It is a daily dual action fluoride toothpaste that can help people with both sensitivity and gum problems. If you suffer from sensitive teeth and occasional gum problems, now you can effectively manage both problems in one specialist daily action toothpaste.
- How it works: Sensodyne Sensitivity & Gum toothpaste builds a protective layer over sensitive areas. This daily dual action toothpaste also targets and removes plaque bacteria, to improve gum health with twice daily brushing.
- Why choose Sensodyne sensitivity & gum: Sensodyne is the No. 1 Dentist Recommended Brand for sensitive teeth. With twice daily use, this dual action toothpaste also helps restore the natural whiteness of the teeth and contains fluoride for cavity protection.
- When to use: Brush for two minutes with Sensodyne Sensitivity and Gum toothpaste twice a day, every day.
- Email customer.relations@gsk.com for verification
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Glycerin, PEG-8, Hydrated Silica, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Aroma, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Titanium Dioxide, Carbomer, Stannous Fluoride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Limonene, Contains Stannous Fluoride 0.454% w/w and Sodium Fluoride 0.072% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride)
Preparation and Usage
- Always Follow the Label Directions
- Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out. Close cap after each use to protect contents from moisture. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
Warnings
- WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
- Keep out of reach of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age, unless on the advice of a dental professional or doctor.
- Sensitive teeth may indicate and underlying problem that needs prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen, see your dentist. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GSK,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- UK.
Return to
- GB: 0800 783 8881
- IE: 1800 441 442
- customer.relations@gsk.com
- www.sensodyne.co.uk
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
