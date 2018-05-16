We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Clubcard Prices
Delivery Saver
Frozen Food
Fish & Seafood
Prawns
Frozen Cooked Prawns
Back to Prawns
Frozen Cooked Prawns
Showing
1 to 7
of
7 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Frozen Cooked
Prawns
(7)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(4)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(2)
Filter by
Bay
Fishmongers
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
Low fat
(6)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
Filter by
Low sugar
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(6)
Filter by
Sugar free
(6)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(7)
Tesco Finest Canadian Cooked Prawns 225G
Write a review
Rest of
Finest Meat, Fish & Poultry
shelf
£4.95
£2.20/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Finest Canadian Cooked Prawns 225G
Add
Tesco Cooked Whole Shell Prawns 500G
Write a review
£4.95
£9.90/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Cooked Whole Shell Prawns 500G
Add
Tesco Finest Jumbo Cooked King Prawns 225G
Write a review
Rest of
Finest Meat, Fish & Poultry
shelf
£5.00
£2.22/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Finest Jumbo Cooked King Prawns 225G
Add
Tesco Cooked & Peeled Prawns 300G
Write a review
£4.80
£16.00/kg
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Cooked & Peeled Prawns 300G
Add
Tesco Cooked King Prawns 170G
Write a review
£3.30
£1.94/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Cooked King Prawns 170G
Add
Tesco Cooked & Peeled King Prawns 200G
Write a review
£3.70
£1.85/100g
Quantity controls
Quantity of Tesco Cooked & Peeled King Prawns 200G
Add
Bay Fishmongers Cold Water Prawns 250G