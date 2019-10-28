Bay Fishmongers Cold Water Prawns 250G

Good treat for Cats
I buy these to treat my Cats. I have tried a few but not to my liking, but my cats love them.
HORRIBLE - the worst I have ever had
I would give these no stars if I could. Basically there are very few whole prawns & 90% of the packet seem to be bits of prawns with not texture or taste. THE WORST PRAWNS I HAVE EVER HAD - STAY AWAY FROM THESE CHEAP HORRORS!
Tiny and tasteless. Don’t waste your money
Good value emergency freezer product 👍😁
Excellent value for money, can be used simply defrosted in sandwiches and prawn cocktail or cooked with pasta and tomatoes (don't forget the chilli flakes and garlic)
chewey tatasteless I would not recommend
poor quality used for prawn cocktail
Small and tough
I found these to be very small and tough. Not good for a prawn cocktail.
Awful
Got them out of freezer they smelt awful so I threw them out