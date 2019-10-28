By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bay Fishmongers Cold Water Prawns 250G

2(7)Write a review
Bay Fishmongers Cold Water Prawns 250G
£ 2.53
£10.12/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy369kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 295kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled prawns (Pandalus spp) with a protective ice glaze.
  • Bay Fishmonger Cold Water Prawns Cooked and Peeled
  • Cooked and Peeled
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean), Water, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produced in the North East Atlantic

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (125g)
Energy295kJ / 70kcal369kJ / 87kcal
Fat0.9g1.1g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein15.4g19.3g
Salt1.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Good treat for Cats

3 stars

I buy these to treat my Cats. I have tried a few but not to my liking, but my cats love them.

HORRIBLE - the worst I have ever had

1 stars

I would give these no stars if I could. Basically there are very few whole prawns & 90% of the packet seem to be bits of prawns with not texture or taste. THE WORST PRAWNS I HAVE EVER HAD - STAY AWAY FROM THESE CHEAP HORRORS!

Tiny and tasteless. Don’t waste your money

1 stars

Tiny and tasteless. Don’t waste your money

Good value emergency freezer product 👍😁

5 stars

Excellent value for money, can be used simply defrosted in sandwiches and prawn cocktail or cooked with pasta and tomatoes (don't forget the chilli flakes and garlic)

chewey tatasteless I would not recommend

1 stars

poor quality used for prawn cocktail

Small and tough

1 stars

I found these to be very small and tough. Not good for a prawn cocktail.

Awful

1 stars

Got them out of freezer they smelt awful so I threw them out

