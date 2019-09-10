Tesco Large Cooked King Prawns 170G

Last week I purchased this item only to find a ver
Last week I purchased this item only to find a very poor shelf life - eat within ONE day. As I've said in a previous review, ( Chicken Breasts) I only shop once a week and these short shelf life products are no good to me at all. How can I ensure a good shelf life on my Fresh Food?
It would have been better if there was more scampi
It would have been better if there was more scampi and less breadcrumb coating, some of the fillings were no more than a small shrimp.
Simply the best
Great prawns & mixed with mayo & advocado make a great wrap
Very tasty
Have them on lots of occasions , very good