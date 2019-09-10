By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Cooked King Prawns 170G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Large Cooked King Prawns 170G
£ 3.00
£1.77/100g
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy301kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 355kJ / 84kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with protective ice glaze.
  • Cooked and peeled prawns
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability
  • Carefully prepared
  • Chosen for size and steamed for a firm, juicy bite
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt, Citric Acid (as Acidity Regulator), Sodium Bicarbonate (as Raising Agent).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Drain well before serving. Keep Frozen - See storage instructions.

Produce of

Produced in Vietnam. Farmed in Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrosting
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Drain well before serving.
  • No need to cook once defrosted

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g1/2 of a pack (85g)
Energy355kJ / 84kcal301kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.8g0.6g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.2g16.3g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Last week I purchased this item only to find a ver

3 stars

Last week I purchased this item only to find a very poor shelf life - eat within ONE day. As I've said in a previous review, ( Chicken Breasts) I only shop once a week and these short shelf life products are no good to me at all. How can I ensure a good shelf life on my Fresh Food?

It would have been better if there was more scampi

2 stars

It would have been better if there was more scampi and less breadcrumb coating, some of the fillings were no more than a small shrimp.

Simply the best

5 stars

Great prawns & mixed with mayo & advocado make a great wrap

Very tasty

5 stars

Have them on lots of occasions , very good

