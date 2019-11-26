By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cooked Whole Shell Prawns 500G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Cooked Whole Shell Prawns 500G
£ 4.00
£8.00/kg

Offer

1/5 of a pack (100g)
  • Energy451kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 451kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Whole shell on, cooked coldwater prawns (Pandulas borealis) with a protective ice glaze.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean) (99%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy451kJ / 107kcal451kJ / 107kcal
Fat2.1g2.1g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein21.6g21.6g
Salt1.7g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 5 servings.--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

ORIGIN PLEASE, IMPORTANT TO KNOW WHERE OUR FOOD OR

3 stars

ORIGIN PLEASE, IMPORTANT TO KNOW WHERE OUR FOOD ORIGINATES FROM, NOT JUST PRODUCED

Fairly Decent

4 stars

I have tried a few supermarkets equivalent in the past and wasn't very impressed. This is the first time I have noticed Tesco selling these and was quite satisfied with the product. I can't abide frozen 'shelled' prawns as they taste of nothing. You can't beat fresh cooked whole shell prawns for full flavour, but these Tesco frozen ones are fairly decent as a freezer standby.

