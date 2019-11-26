Tesco Cooked Whole Shell Prawns 500G

ORIGIN PLEASE, IMPORTANT TO KNOW WHERE OUR FOOD OR
ORIGIN PLEASE, IMPORTANT TO KNOW WHERE OUR FOOD ORIGINATES FROM, NOT JUST PRODUCED
Fairly Decent
I have tried a few supermarkets equivalent in the past and wasn't very impressed. This is the first time I have noticed Tesco selling these and was quite satisfied with the product. I can't abide frozen 'shelled' prawns as they taste of nothing. You can't beat fresh cooked whole shell prawns for full flavour, but these Tesco frozen ones are fairly decent as a freezer standby.