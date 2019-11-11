Tesco Cooked & Peeled Prawns 300G

stringy tasteless prawns, threw them out.
Tastes of chemicals rubbery dry Worst prawns ever purchased twice now on different occasions Would not purchase again
No flavour
Not a lot of flavour or taste pretty bland
Not nice at all
Very small prawns for the price! Still tasty, though! I much prefer the taste of cold water prawns, big or small, to the blandness of king prawns. But, for this price the prawns are tiny!
I love these
Add these to cous cous with roasted peppers & olive oil & herbs Sultanas beautiful **********
Lots of shell
There is a lot of shell left on the product even though it claims they are peeled.
Tasteless RUBBISH !
The WORST frozen prawns I've ever had . Woody and dry. NO flavour at all. Will be taken back for a refund. DO NOT BUY !