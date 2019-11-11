By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cooked & Peeled Prawns 300G

2(8)Write a review
Tesco Cooked & Peeled Prawns 300G
£ 4.00
£13.34/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy443kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 295kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and peeled prawns (Pandalus spp) with a protective ice glaze.
  • CAREFULLY PREPARED Wild caught and steam cooked for a firm and juicy bite
  • CAREFULLY PREPARED Wild caught and steam cooked for a firm and juicy bite
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Prawn (Crustacean), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in Iceland, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
Energy295kJ / 70kcal443kJ / 105kcal
Fat0.9g1.4g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein15.4g23.1g
Salt1.5g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

stringy tasteless prawns, threw them out.

1 stars

stringy tasteless prawns, threw them out.

Tastes of chemicals rubbery dry Worst prawns ever

1 stars

Tastes of chemicals rubbery dry Worst prawns ever purchased twice now on different occasions Would not purchase again

No flavour

3 stars

Not a lot of flavour or taste pretty bland

Not nice at all

1 stars

Not nice at all

Very small prawns for the price! Still tasty, tho

3 stars

Very small prawns for the price! Still tasty, though! I much prefer the taste of cold water prawns, big or small, to the blandness of king prawns. But, for this price the prawns are tiny!

I love these

4 stars

Add these to cous cous with roasted peppers & olive oil & herbs Sultanas beautiful **********

Lots of shell

3 stars

There is a lot of shell left on the product even though it claims they are peeled.

Tasteless RUBBISH !

1 stars

The WORST frozen prawns I've ever had . Woody and dry. NO flavour at all. Will be taken back for a refund. DO NOT BUY !

Usually bought next

Tesco Seafood Sauce 250Ml

£ 1.00
£0.40/100ml

Tesco Iceberg Lettuce Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Colman's Seafood Sauce 155G

£ 1.00
£0.65/100g

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here