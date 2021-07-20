We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Fresh Salad, Coleslaw & Sandwich Fillers
Tomatoes
On The Vine Tomatoes
On The Vine Tomatoes
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
On The Vine
Tomatoes
(8)
2 Brands
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(6)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
1 of 5 a day
(8)
Filter by
Halal
(8)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(8)
Filter by
No egg
(8)
Filter by
No gluten
(8)
Filter by
No lactose
(8)
Filter by
No milk
(8)
Filter by
No soya
(8)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Paleo
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegan
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
High fibre
(4)
Filter by
Low calorie
(4)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Tesco Finest Piccobella Tomatoes 400G
Write a review
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Sorry, this product is currently unavailable
Tesco Finest Mini San Marzano Tomatoes 270G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
5.56
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Mini San Marzano Tomatoes 270G
Add
add Tesco Finest Mini San Marzano Tomatoes 270G to basket
Tesco Finest Pink Temptation Tomatoes 300G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
5.00
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Pink Temptation Tomatoes 300G
Add
add Tesco Finest Pink Temptation Tomatoes 300G to basket
Tesco Finest Sugarbelle Tomatoes 220G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
6.82
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Sugarbelle Tomatoes 220G
Add
add Tesco Finest Sugarbelle Tomatoes 220G to basket
Tesco Finest Piccobella Tomatoes 220G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
6.82
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Piccobella Tomatoes 220G
Add
add Tesco Finest Piccobella Tomatoes 220G to basket
Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 255G
65p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 20/07/2021 until 02/08/2021
Write a review
£
1.10
£
4.32
/kg
Add Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 255G
Add
add Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 255G to basket
65p Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 20/07/2021 until 02/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Tesco Finest Tomatoes On The Vine 450G
Write a review
£
1.35
£
3.00
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Tomatoes On The Vine 450G
Add
add Tesco Finest Tomatoes On The Vine 450G to basket
Tesco Tomatoes On The Vine 500G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
1.09
£
2.18
/kg
Add Tesco Tomatoes On The Vine 500G
Add
add Tesco Tomatoes On The Vine 500G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(8)
Fresh Salad, Coleslaw & Sandwich Fillers
(8)
Tomatoes
(8)
On The Vine Tomatoes
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco Finest
(6)
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
1 of 5 a day
(8)
Halal
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close