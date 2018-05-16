We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Sugarbelle Tomatoes 220g

Tesco Finest Sugarbelle Tomatoes 220g
£ 1.50
£6.82/kg
7 typical tomatoes
  • Energy67kJ 16kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 84kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Sugarbelle Tomatoes
  • Expertly grown and selected for their exceptional sweetness, aromatic flavour and tear drop shape. Exclusively grown for Tesco Finest. Developed by trusted growers, Sugarbelle is hand harvested at the peak of ripeness when they are bursting with sweet flavour, classic aroma and juicy texture. Intensify their sweetness by roasting them, or simply enjoy them as snack.
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes as their best, keep at room temperatures. Refrigiration will impair texture and taste.

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

     

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g7 typical tomatoes (80g)
Energy84kJ / 20kcal67kJ / 16kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g2.5g
Sugars3.1g2.5g
Fibre1.0g0.8g
Protein0.7g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C17mg (21%NRV)14mg (18%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

