Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 255g

Product Description
- Sweet vine ripened tomatoes.
- Hand picked Brought to you on the vine to be sweet, juicy and succulent
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato
Storage
To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best: Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair texture and taste. If you do place these tomatoes in the fridge, remove and bring back up to room temperature before eating.
Net Contents
255g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 typical tomatoes (90g)
|Energy
|71kJ / 17kcal
|64kJ / 15kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|22mg (28%NRV)
|20mg (25%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
