Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 255g

Tesco Sweet Vine Ripened Tomatoes 255g
£ 1.00
£3.93/kg
2 typical tomatoes
  • Energy64kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 71kJ / 17kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet vine ripened tomatoes.
  • Hand picked Brought to you on the vine to be sweet, juicy and succulent
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato

Storage

To enjoy the flavour of these tomatoes at their best: Keep at room temperature. Refrigeration will impair texture and taste. If you do place these tomatoes in the fridge, remove and bring back up to room temperature before eating.

Net Contents

255g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical tomatoes (90g)
Energy71kJ / 17kcal64kJ / 15kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.0g2.7g
Sugars3.0g2.7g
Fibre1.0g0.9g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C22mg (28%NRV)20mg (25%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

