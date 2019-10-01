Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Fresh Fruit
Dried Fruit, Nuts & Seeds
Dates
Dates
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Dates
(7)
5 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(3)
Filter by
Eat Me
(1)
Filter by
Jordan River
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Finest
(1)
Filter by
Tesco Organic
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(6)
Filter by
Low fat
(6)
Filter by
Low salt
(6)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(6)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(6)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(6)
Filter by
Vegan
(6)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(6)
Filter by
High fibre
(5)
Filter by
Halal
(2)
Filter by
No egg
(2)
Filter by
No gluten
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(7)
Tesco Soft Pitted Dates 250G
Write a review
£
2.25
£
9.00
/kg
Add Tesco Soft Pitted Dates 250G
Add
add Tesco Soft Pitted Dates 250G to basket
Eat Me Dates Deglet Nour Pitted 200G
Write a review
£
2.00
£
10.00
/kg
Add Eat Me Dates Deglet Nour Pitted 200G
Add
add Eat Me Dates Deglet Nour Pitted 200G to basket
Tesco Finest Medjool Dates 200G
Write a review
£
2.25
£
11.25
/kg
Add Tesco Finest Medjool Dates 200G
Add
add Tesco Finest Medjool Dates 200G to basket
Tesco Organic Medjool Dates 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Organic Dried Fruit & Nuts
shelf
£
2.50
£
12.50
/kg
Add Tesco Organic Medjool Dates 200G
Add
add Tesco Organic Medjool Dates 200G to basket
Jordan River Dates 800G
Write a review
£
3.10
£
3.88
/kg
Add Jordan River Dates 800G
Add
add Jordan River Dates 800G to basket
Tesco Deglet Nour. Dates 400G
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 01/10/2019 until 26/12/2019
Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.
£
3.00
£
7.50
/kg
Add Tesco Deglet Nour. Dates 400G
Add
add Tesco Deglet Nour. Dates 400G to basket
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.
Any 2 for £5.00
Offer valid for delivery from 01/10/2019 until 26/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Medjool Dates 3 Pack
Any 3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 01/10/2019 until 27/04/2020
Write a review
£
1.00
£
0.33
/each
Add Tesco Medjool Dates 3 Pack
Add
add Tesco Medjool Dates 3 Pack to basket
Any 3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free
Offer valid for delivery from 01/10/2019 until 27/04/2020
Offer
Showing
1-7
of
7 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(7)
Fresh Fruit
(7)
Dried Fruit, Nuts & Seeds
(7)
Dates
(7)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(3)
Eat Me
(1)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Lacto-vegetarian
(6)
Low fat
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close