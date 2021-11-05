We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Zamli Dates 200G

£2.50
£12.50/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
635kJ
150kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
31.2g

high

35%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1270kJ / 300kcal

Product Description

  • Dried Zamli dates with stones.
  • Hand selected for an intensely sweet and butterscotch flavour
  • Our Finest Zamli dates are grown on the banks of the orange river where the dry, sunny weather creates the perfect growing conditions to produce these highly prized fruits
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain stones.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (50g)
Energy1270kJ / 300kcal635kJ / 150kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate69.4g34.7g
Sugars62.4g31.2g
Fibre6.0g3.0g
Protein1.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product will contain stones.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Lovely taste, let down by texture

4 stars

Lovely deep rich butterscotch flavour and exceptionally sweet and creamy tasting but not perfect as the texture is a bit dry I like to cut these in half, pull the stone out and fill with cashew butter

