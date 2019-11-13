Tesco Organic Medjool Dates 200G

Stones hard skin not really tasty...so it’s back t
Stones hard skin not really tasty...so it’s back to non organic
Stock the Israeli ones please!!
I much prefer the Israeli ones, they are much nicer. These are too soft and very sickly with lots of hard unchewable bit of skin which is rather like those horrid dates we used to buy a Christmas in the 1950`s.
Hard as Cardboard
What a waste of money. Everyone hard. These New Yorkers have gone the way of the Israeli ones. Both started off soft and succulent only to end up hard as cardboard.
Delicious and healthy
These are fantastic. Huge, delicious, moist and full of minerals, vitamins and fibre. We eat 2 dates each, every day. Worth every penny.
Spoilt item
Was delivered rotten so could not eat
Organic Dates
I buy these dates regularly. They are suppose to be very good for you and they are simply delicious.