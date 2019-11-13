By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Medjool Dates 200G

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Organic Medjool Dates 200G
£ 2.50
£12.50/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy565kJ 133kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars25.2g
    28%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1129kJ / 267kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Medjool dates with stones.
  • HIGH IN POTASSIUM Harvested by hand with a sweet flavour and soft bite
  • HIGH IN POTASSIUM Harvested by hand with a sweet flavour and soft bite
  • Quality & freshness
  • Working with trusted growers who share our commitment to the environment and responsible farming, all our organic fruit and vegetables are grown in harmony with nature where fertile organic soils of compost and clover means there is no need for the use of artificial pesticides and fertilisers. Even bees, butterflies and ladybirds all help in organic growing, making our organic fields a haven for wildlife.
  • Organic
  • High in potassium
  • Harvested by hand with a sweet flavour and soft bite
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Potassium supports normal muscle formation
  • High in potassium

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
  • Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1129kJ / 267kcal565kJ / 133kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate60.8g30.4g
Sugars50.4g25.2g
Fibre6.4g3.2g
Protein2.0g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Potassium6400mg (320%NRV)3200mg (160%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Stones hard skin not really tasty...so it’s back t

3 stars

Stones hard skin not really tasty...so it’s back to non organic

Stock the Israeli ones please!!

3 stars

I much prefer the Israeli ones, they are much nicer. These are too soft and very sickly with lots of hard unchewable bit of skin which is rather like those horrid dates we used to buy a Christmas in the 1950`s.

Hard as Cardboard

1 stars

What a waste of money. Everyone hard. These New Yorkers have gone the way of the Israeli ones. Both started off soft and succulent only to end up hard as cardboard.

Delicious and healthy

5 stars

These are fantastic. Huge, delicious, moist and full of minerals, vitamins and fibre. We eat 2 dates each, every day. Worth every penny.

Spoilt item

1 stars

Was delivered rotten so could not eat

Organic Dates

5 stars

I buy these dates regularly. They are suppose to be very good for you and they are simply delicious.

Usually bought next

Tesco Organic Baby Spinach 100G

£ 1.30
£1.30/100g

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

£ 0.70
£1.00/kg

Tesco Organic Carrots 700G

£ 1.00
£1.43/kg

Tesco Organic Fair Trade Bananas 6 Pack

£ 1.45
£0.24/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here