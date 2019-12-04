Jordan River Dates 800G

Very Unsatisfactory
I had bought this a few thanks before and it was very good. I ordered 2 packs this time thinking it is going to be same quality as before, however, this was a huge waste of money. The sizes of dates are much smaller and many of them are gone bad already. Also the packaging looks similar but I can still tell the difference. Looks like a fake version of previous dates. Tesco needs to look into it. I am very unsatisfied.
Best dates I've ever had. Please Restock.
Hands down the best dates I have ever tasted, and yet I can't seem to find them anywhere. Please restock!
I ordered 9 packets online , thought it’s the same quality and same variety like the one displayed in Tesco stores, It’s completely different, it’s the same packaging which you can’t tell when you see it online. Didn’t like it. Small size and too sweet,
Excellent!!!!!! best i have ever tasted in my life
The best delicious!
These are yummy I've bought several times and they are excellent quality, not dry or hard just squidgy deliciousness. I'm reviewing because I want Tesco to keep stocking these
Fantastic quality
These were delicious. Shame I cant seem to get them again even though they are still on your page to be ordered.
Lovely Dates
These are lovely. soft, moist and satisfying.
Beautiful
Beautiful soft dates. Bought two packs kept fresh for weeks and weeks. Really nice.
Poor flavouir and nor from Jordan
Poor flavour