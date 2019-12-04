By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jordan River Dates 800G

Write a review
Jordan River Dates 800G
£ 3.10
£3.88/kg
A 50g serving provides...
  • Energy691kJ 163kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars32.4g
    36%
  • Salt<0.1g
    <2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1381KJ (326kcal)

Product Description

  • Ready to eat stone in dates
  • Class I
  • Selected dates
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 800g
  • No added sugar

Information

Storage

Store in a cool and dry placeOnce opened consume within the Best Before End shown For BBE Date see side of the box.

Produce of

Produce of Israel

Number of uses

This pack contains 18 servings

Name and address

  • Hadiklaim Ltd.,
  • 19 Hamelacha St,
  • Rosh Haayin.

Return to

  • Hadiklaim Ltd.,
  • 19 Hamelacha St,
  • Rosh Haayin.

Net Contents

907g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 50g servingRI* for an average adult % RI*
Energy 1381KJ (326kcal)691KJ (163kcal)8400 KJ / 2000kcal8%
Fat 0.4g0.2g70gless than 1%
of which saturates 0.1g<0.1g20gless than 1%
Carbohydrate 76.1g38.1g
of which sugars 64.8g32.4g90g36%
Fibre 5.1g2.6g
Protein 1.8g0.9g
Salt 0.1g0.1g6g2%
This pack contains 18 servings----
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

19 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Very Unsatisfactory

1 stars

I had bought this a few thanks before and it was very good. I ordered 2 packs this time thinking it is going to be same quality as before, however, this was a huge waste of money. The sizes of dates are much smaller and many of them are gone bad already. Also the packaging looks similar but I can still tell the difference. Looks like a fake version of previous dates. Tesco needs to look into it. I am very unsatisfied.

Best dates I've ever had. Please Restock.

5 stars

Hands down the best dates I have ever tasted, and yet I can't seem to find them anywhere. Please restock!

I ordered 9 packets online , thought it’s the same

1 stars

I ordered 9 packets online , thought it’s the same quality and same variety like the one displayed in Tesco stores, It’s completely different, it’s the same packaging which you can’t tell when you see it online. Didn’t like it. Small size and too sweet,

Excellent!!!!!! best i have ever tasted in my lif

5 stars

Excellent!!!!!! best i have ever tasted in my life

The best delicious!

5 stars

These are yummy I've bought several times and they are excellent quality, not dry or hard just squidgy deliciousness. I'm reviewing because I want Tesco to keep stocking these

Fantastic quality

5 stars

Fantastic quality

These were delicious. Shame I cant seem to get the

5 stars

These were delicious. Shame I cant seem to get them again even though they are still on your page to be ordered.

Lovely Dates

5 stars

These are lovely. soft, moist and satisfying.

Beautiful

5 stars

Beautiful soft dates. Bought two packs kept fresh for weeks and weeks. Really nice.

Poor flavouir and nor from Jordan

2 stars

Poor flavour

