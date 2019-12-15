Tesco Finest Medjool Dates 200G

Really tasty dates.
These dates are amazing: soft, juicy, lots of flesh and a tiny stone. Reading previous reviews, I had my doubts, I am definitely pleased to have got these. Best dates ever.
Normally very good although sometimes a bit dry
90% of the time they are really good. I think the variation in quality is a bit random rather due to their origin, as I have had good USA ones as well as not so good ones.
USA dates not as nice as the ones from Israel!
I agree with the first reviewer. These dates are from the USA, the previous soft, succulent ones were Israeli. I wonder why they changed to the American ones of such inferior quality. Tesco’s, please give feedback on this. I do hope the change is not political.
Tesco's Medjool dates used to be lovely and soft and juicy - not any more. This new sort are hard, tough, dry and pretty much inedible, certainly not deserving a 'finest' label, don't waste your money on them