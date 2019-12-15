By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Medjool Dates 200G

£ 2.25
£11.25/kg
1/4 of a pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1188kJ / 280kcal

Product Description

  • Dried Medjool dates with stones.
  • Soft, succulent and bursting with natural sweetness. Medjool dates are often referred to as 'nature's candy'. Our Tesco Finest come from the USA, where the dry, sunny climate creates perfect growing conditions. The variety is known for its softness and succulence.
  • Soft, succulent and bursting with natural sweetness. Medjool dates are often referred to as 'nature's candy'. *Our Tesco Finest Medjool dates come from the USA, where the dry, sunny climate creates perfect growing conditions. the variety is known for it softness and succulence.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of USA

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product will contain stones.

Recycling info

Tray. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (45g)
Energy1188kJ / 280kcal534kJ / 126kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate64.1g28.8g
Sugars54.5g24.5g
Fibre7.0g3.2g
Protein2.0g0.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain stones.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Really tasty dates.

5 stars

These dates are amazing: soft, juicy, lots of flesh and a tiny stone. Reading previous reviews, I had my doubts, I am definitely pleased to have got these. Best dates ever.

Normally very good although sometimes a bit dry

4 stars

90% of the time they are really good. I think the variation in quality is a bit random rather due to their origin, as I have had good USA ones as well as not so good ones.

USA dates not as nice as the ones from Israel!

1 stars

I agree with the first reviewer. These dates are from the USA, the previous soft, succulent ones were Israeli. I wonder why they changed to the American ones of such inferior quality. Tesco’s, please give feedback on this. I do hope the change is not political.

Tesco's Medjool dates used to be lovely and soft a

1 stars

Tesco's Medjool dates used to be lovely and soft and juicy - not any more. This new sort are hard, tough, dry and pretty much inedible, certainly not deserving a 'finest' label, don't waste your money on them

