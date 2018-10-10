By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soft Pitted Dates 250G

Tesco Soft Pitted Dates 250G
Per 50g
  • Energy645kJ 152kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars34.0g
    38%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1289kJ / 304kcal

Product Description

  • Partially rehydrated pitted dates.
  • HIGH IN FIBRE Harvested by hand with a rich, sweet flavour
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened reseal bag and consume within 7 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove date stones, some may remain.

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1289kJ / 304kcal645kJ / 152kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate68.0g34.0g
Sugars68.0g34.0g
Fibre8.7g4.4g
Protein3.3g1.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best

5 stars

The best dates ever!

