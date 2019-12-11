Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Jams, Sweet & Savoury Spreads
Chocolate & Sweet Spreads
Chocolate & Sweet Spreads
Showing
1-18
of
18 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
2 Categories
Filter by
Chocolate
Spread
(17)
Filter by
Biscuit
Spreads
(1)
8 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(7)
Filter by
Nutella
(4)
Filter by
G Puddings
(2)
Filter by
Cadbury
(1)
Filter by
Ferrero
(1)
Filter by
Lotus
(1)
Filter by
Meridian
(1)
Filter by
Stockwell Co
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(18)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(18)
Filter by
No egg
(18)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(18)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(18)
Filter by
No gluten
(16)
Filter by
Low salt
(15)
Filter by
No soya
(3)
Filter by
No lactose
(2)
Filter by
No milk
(2)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(2)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(2)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(18)
Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 1Kg
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
5.70
£
0.57
/100g
Add Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 1Kg
Add
add Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 1Kg to basket
Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 750G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
4.65
£
0.62
/100g
Add Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 750G
Add
add Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 750G to basket
Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
2.90
£
0.73
/100g
Add Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G
Add
add Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G to basket
Meridian Hazelnut & Cocoa Butter 170G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
3.50
£
2.06
/100g
Add Meridian Hazelnut & Cocoa Butter 170G
Add
add Meridian Hazelnut & Cocoa Butter 170G to basket
Cadbury Smooth Chocolate Spread 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.63
/100g
Add Cadbury Smooth Chocolate Spread 400G
Add
add Cadbury Smooth Chocolate Spread 400G to basket
Lotus Biscuit Spread Smooth 400G
Save 28p Was £2.28 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Biscuit Spreads
shelf
£
2.00
£
0.50
/100g
Add Lotus Biscuit Spread Smooth 400G
Add
add Lotus Biscuit Spread Smooth 400G to basket
Save 28p Was £2.28 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 750G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.33
/100g
Add Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 750G
Add
add Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 750G to basket
Tesco Duo Chocolate Spread 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Duo Chocolate Spread 400G
Add
add Tesco Duo Chocolate Spread 400G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Spread 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Spread 400G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Spread 400G to basket
Tesco White Chocolate Spread 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco White Chocolate Spread 400G
Add
add Tesco White Chocolate Spread 400G to basket
Gu Crunchy Chocolate & Hazelnut Spread 200G
Save 50p Was £2.50 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Gu Crunchy Chocolate & Hazelnut Spread 200G
Add
add Gu Crunchy Chocolate & Hazelnut Spread 200G to basket
Save 50p Was £2.50 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Gu Chocolate & Salted Caramel Spread 200G
Save 50p Was £2.50 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
2.00
£
1.00
/100g
Add Gu Chocolate & Salted Caramel Spread 200G
Add
add Gu Chocolate & Salted Caramel Spread 200G to basket
Save 50p Was £2.50 Now £2.00
Offer valid for delivery from 11/12/2019 until 30/12/2019
Offer
Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 200G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
1.70
£
0.85
/100g
Add Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 200G
Add
add Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 200G to basket
Tesco Caramel & Chocolate Spread 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Caramel & Chocolate Spread 400G
Add
add Tesco Caramel & Chocolate Spread 400G to basket
Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G
Add
add Tesco Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G to basket
Nutella And Go Multipack 2 X48g
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.57
/100g
Add Nutella And Go Multipack 2 X48g
Add
add Nutella And Go Multipack 2 X48g to basket
Tesco No Added Sugar Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
1.50
£
0.38
/100g
Add Tesco No Added Sugar Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G
Add
add Tesco No Added Sugar Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G to basket
Stockwell & Co Chocolate Spread 400G
Write a review
Rest of
Chocolate Spread
shelf
£
0.80
£
0.20
/100g
Add Stockwell & Co Chocolate Spread 400G
Add
add Stockwell & Co Chocolate Spread 400G to basket
Showing
1-18
of
18 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(3)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(18)
Jams, Sweet & Savoury Spreads
(18)
Chocolate & Sweet Spreads
(18)
Chocolate Spread
(17)
Biscuit Spreads
(1)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(7)
Nutella
(4)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(18)
Lacto-vegetarian
(18)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close